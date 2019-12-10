Sergey Lavrov trolled Trump on elections and disclosing classified info after Oval Office meeting

Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday — they same day two articles of impeachment were released against the Republican leader.

This was Trump’s second meeting in the Oval Office with Lavrov, which former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul found shocking.

Following the meeting, as Trump left for a 2020 campaign rally, Lavrov spoke to reporters and “trolled” the leader of the free world.

Lavrov avoids giving a straight answer when repeatedly if President Trump warned him not to interference in US elections today, which the White House put in their readout of the meeting. First says elections were not discussed. Then says Pompeo mentioned it earlier in the day. — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) December 10, 2019

Lavrov is such a troll https://t.co/yzR7Z5qjDe — Josh Russell (@josh_emerson) December 10, 2019

Here’s some of what others were saying about the meeting:

And this is why, @SecPompeo , you should not reward Lavrov with the honor of meeting the President of the United States of America in the Oval office. (It's about the office, not the person of Trump). https://t.co/JOjGxghwRg — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) December 10, 2019

So Sergey Lavrov is just changing the batteries in all the bugs in the oval? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 10, 2019

Inviting Lavrov to the WH on the day Dems announce articles of impeachment against Trump is so provocative that it implies he believes he’s untouchable. Or, that he had no choice in the matter. https://t.co/5HAQIpC1Q0 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 10, 2019

In a press conference following his White House Visit, Mr. Lavrov first said he didn’t discuss elections with Mr. Trump, but later noted that he raised the issue himself to complain about Mr. Pompeo’s earlier comments. He would not say whether Mr. Trump responded to his complaint — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) December 10, 2019

#Russia's state media reports that following Vladimir Putin's directives, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov again reiterated the invitation for President Trump to attend "Victory Day" in Moscow. Trump reportedly responded that he is "considering it." pic.twitter.com/8dd8Mpfy2e — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) December 10, 2019

Russian FM Lavrov on whether or not President Trump shared any highly classified during this meeting: "I can only learn that from what you will write… I don’t know what you believe to be confidential information." — Ali Rogin (@AliRogin) December 10, 2019

Remember, President Trump believes a conspiracy theory actively being pushed by the Russian government that says Ukraine was the major perpetrator of election interference in 2016. So, there's no guarantee he and Lavrov talked about election meddling that *actually happened.* https://t.co/YhS9wYQL3s — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) December 10, 2019

Why did Russia’s Lavrov get a White House visit while Ukraine’s President still hasn’t had one? Putin is just laughing at us now. https://t.co/LxushTbR7g — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 10, 2019

