Quantcast
Connect with us

Sergey Lavrov trolled Trump on elections and disclosing classified info after Oval Office meeting

Published

25 mins ago

on

Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday — they same day two articles of impeachment were released against the Republican leader.

This was Trump’s second meeting in the Oval Office with Lavrov, which former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul found shocking.

Following the meeting, as Trump left for a 2020 campaign rally, Lavrov spoke to reporters and “trolled” the leader of the free world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what others were saying about the meeting:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNBC reporter demolishes Bill Barr’s lie that Russia investigation ‘collapsed’ after Trump’s election

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

In a new interview, Attorney General William Barr made several claims reaffirming the GOP's conspiracy theories about an FBI "deep state" seeking to undermine President Donald Trump from within. As part of that, he suggested that the FBI's investigation fell apart shortly after the election.

But as CNBC's John Harwood swiftly pointed out, not only didn't the FBI's investigation fall apart after the election, many of the critical events that ultimately became a major focus of the investigation — and of former special counsel Robert Mueller's findings on obstruction of justice — took place in the immediate aftermath of the election:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sergey Lavrov trolled Trump on elections and disclosing classified info after Oval Office meeting

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday -- they same day two articles of impeachment were released against the Republican leader.

This was Trump's second meeting in the Oval Office with Lavrov, which former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul found shocking.

Following the meeting, as Trump left for a 2020 campaign rally, Lavrov spoke to reporters and "trolled" the leader of the free world.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet slams Trump’s overly aggressive executive order targeting ‘anti-Semitism’ in colleges: ‘To increase or decrease it?’

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed a shockingly draconian "anti-Semitism" executive order that redefines Judaism as a nationality — and empowers the Department of Education to strip funding from college campuses that tolerate the presence of the anti-Israel "Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions" movement.

Shortly, commenters on social media slammed the order — some pointing out that this definition of anti-Semitism strips Jews of any national identity, and others pointing out that Trump himself is an enthusiastic source of anti-Semitic comments.

Continue Reading
 
 