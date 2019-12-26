‘Shame on you!’ Trump supporters freak out after TV station cuts president out of ‘Home Alone 2’ to save time

As Canadians watched the Holiday movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on the CBC airwaves this month, some noticed that Donald Trump’s cameo scene had been cut. As backlash began to brew, the CBC issued a statement saying that the scene’s removal was not politically motived, but just a standard edit to allow for more commercials.

“As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” the CBC told comicbook.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

But despite that explanation, many of Trump’s supporters are seeing a politically biased conspiracy of censorship:

The Donald Trump cameo was censored in the @CBC airing of Home Alone 2. https://t.co/7RVQeUSKkC — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 26, 2019

Since this is being banned here's the full @realDonaldTrump Home Alone 2 scene. Enjoy!!!#MerryChrismas pic.twitter.com/yQ6vPH0HFX — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) December 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian state-funded broadcaster CBC deleted the scene featuring Donald Trump from their Christmas broadcast of Home Alone 2.https://t.co/BfkBn7A2UK — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Hope you find a cure for your Trump Derangement Syndrome, @CBC https://t.co/OuQebtkY8H — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

DEFUND. CBC. NOW. The CBC is paid for by Canadian tax $$$ yet they continually get away with this politically charged bias. "CBC deletes Trump from Home Alone 2" #DefundTheCBC https://t.co/CsHG8R9cHp — Brad Trost 🇨🇦 (@BradTrostCPC) December 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada, this is what OUR tax dollars supports 🙄 Our state broadcaster, the CBC, removed one of the most iconic parts Home Alone because they can't handle Trump!#DefundTheCBC https://t.co/3L2nxJxNZG — Mattea Merta 🇨🇦 (@MatteaMerta) December 26, 2019

CBC TV in Canada has cut Donald Trump’s Home Alone 2 cameo out of their broadcast. They’re so triggered by him that they had to edit him out of the film. Absolutely pathetic. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine being a Canadian taxpayer having to compulsorily fund the state broadcaster CBC and then endure this level of small minded pettiness.https://t.co/PHrnRC25oI — Simon Kent (@sunsimonkent) December 26, 2019

CBC you work for us and we're going to fire your sorry asses. #DefundCBC https://t.co/a8KQSw1K0D — Angela Porisky Ⓥ (@Angela_Porisky) December 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

CBC are scared little people. The fear mongering and incompetence has made them out to be the biggest losers in this war of attrition. #DefundCBC https://t.co/GtWaOQNg91 — Ken Halin (@KenHalin) December 26, 2019

CBC are scared little people. The fear mongering and incompetence has made them out to be the biggest losers in this war of attrition. #DefundCBC https://t.co/GtWaOQNg91 — Ken Halin (@KenHalin) December 26, 2019

@CBC is trash. Taxpayer funded trash, but they got Trudeau elected for a second term so he'll keep throwing money at them. Pure propaganda nonsense from them. #defundCBC https://t.co/oZAjkC5PXs — Unknown (@HidingupNorth) December 26, 2019