C-SPAN caller dresses down Trump’s favorite ‘shameless’ OANN anchor on live TV: ‘The hypocrisy is unreal’

One America News Network (OANN) anchor Liz Wheeler on Tuesday faced accusations that she uses her platform to spread divisive language.

During an appearance on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal program, Wheeler was challenged by a caller named Pat on the independents’ line.

“I view the divisive language that’s been spewing out of people’s mouths of individuals like you,” Pat said after explaining she was a History teacher. “And the hypocrisy is unreal to me.”

“It’s really difficult for me to go in our classrooms and teach our students about the Constitution, the democracy in this country,” Pat continued. “The leadership in this country — I don’t care if it’s a Republican or a Democrat — is not teaching our children… It is shameless, it’s hypocrisy, it’s sad. And it makes me just want to cry.”

Pat said that she was “tired of the divisive language of people like yourself and others, whether they are from either party. We have got to do better to bring our country together.”

Wheeler seemed to take the remarks as a personal attack.

“I’m sorry that you’re feeling emotions,” she quipped. “You accused me of using divisive language. Do you have an example? Because taking a political stance, in and of itself, is certainly not divisive. It’s how you treat other people… for example, I’m treating you very respectfully.”

“This is a pure example of what I’m saying,” Pat replied. “Most people like Ms. Wheeler, they don’t listen. All they do is come back with something that doesn’t make sense.”

“I’m telling you that our children are dying,” she added. “Because they are being told and are living a lie because of the hypocrisy of the leaders in this country. I think we need to stop — we need to stop and listen.”

Pat charged: “This country is divided because of the language you are using.”

Wheeler interrupted to demand an “example” of her divisive language.

“We should identify first — as I do — as a Christian,” Wheeler opined. “And then an American and then whatever party represents your political views.”

Before ending the segment, Wheeler launched an attack on fellow Catholics who support abortion rights.

“The policies that are being perpetuated by the Democrat [SIC] Party, especially those that are anti-life,” Wheeler ranted. “Those are antithetical to the Catholic doctrine. The Catholic doctrine calls abortion an egregious sin against human life.”

She also suggested that Mexico has failed to pay for President Donald Trump’s border wall because Democrats have refused to “appropriate the money.”

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.