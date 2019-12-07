Shocking photos document the devastating flooding pummeling San Francisco

San Francisco was battered by a heavy winter storm on Saturday that caused localized flooding throughout the city.

“A low pressure system off the Northern California coast Saturday hurled bans of strong downpours into the Bay Area, triggering a flood warning for San Francisco,” KPIX-TV reported.

“San Francisco Muni officials tweeted that train service between West Portal to Embarcadero Station had been shut down due to flooding. Several streets were flooded in San Francisco’s western neighborhood including knee-high water at 15th Ave and Wawona,” the station noted.

Here are some of the images from the scene:

Seeing birds knocked out of the sky as heavy bands or rain come through San Francisco Tenderloin.

— #AmWriting of the Flood😉 https://t.co/6dvWIMEA6z pic.twitter.com/917fp0qMGz — aHEMagain^2 (@aHEMandias) December 7, 2019

FLOOD WARNING • SAN FRANCISCO

Intense rain has caused flooding on some streets in the City; has caused @sfmta_muni to shutdown subway service from West Portal to Embarcadero. pic.twitter.com/Rf4QuXBOTX — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) December 7, 2019

Waterlogged streets 15th Ave & Wawona in San Francisco. Water has receded. Neighbors cleaning up #cawx @kron4news pic.twitter.com/ABRBR0w19Q — Gayle Ong (@GayleOng) December 8, 2019

Spotted some flooding out here in Outer Sunset. 😱 pic.twitter.com/YvjylnLx38 — Michael B (@mr_balty) December 7, 2019

San Francisco #Floods . Never seen it flood so bad . I’m drenched pic.twitter.com/caoppuva7j — Arturo Trujillo (@Turo420) December 8, 2019

This rainstorm just decimated my apartment building. Ceilings are pouring water, sinks are overflowing from water backing up through the drain, and there simply aren’t enough buckets and towels. Here’s my downstairs neighbors bathroom… pic.twitter.com/AgJ14TRujM — Nuala (@TheBestNuala) December 7, 2019

Looks like at least three of the six units are flooded… what a mess — Nuala (@TheBestNuala) December 7, 2019