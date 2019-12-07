Quantcast
Shocking photos document the devastating flooding pummeling San Francisco

Published

15 mins ago

on

San Francisco was battered by a heavy winter storm on Saturday that caused localized flooding throughout the city.

“A low pressure system off the Northern California coast Saturday hurled bans of strong downpours into the Bay Area, triggering a flood warning for San Francisco,” KPIX-TV reported.

“San Francisco Muni officials tweeted that train service between West Portal to Embarcadero Station had been shut down due to flooding. Several streets were flooded in San Francisco’s western neighborhood including knee-high water at 15th Ave and Wawona,” the station noted.

Here are some of the images from the scene:

North Korea announces ‘test of very great importance’ occurred at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground: report

Published

47 mins ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

North Korea state media reported on a "successful" test at a missile launch site.

"A very important test took place at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on the afternoon of December 7, 2019," a spokesperson for the Academy of the National Defense Science said.

The spokesperson said the test was "of great significance to the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

https://twitter.com/nktpnd/status/1203486463209431041

#UPDATE North Korea conducts a "very important test" at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media reports, as nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked https://t.co/abYhRDvBic pic.twitter.com/neCYEQTEhf

Here’s why Ukrainians are shocked about Rudy Giuliani’s new associate

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's personal attorney is causing "shock" among Ukrainians for working with Andrey Artemenko, according to new reports.

"In an attempt to exonerate President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani has been working with right-wing media outlet One America News Network (OAN) to produce a television special featuring a string of current and former Ukrainian officials defending Trump’s conduct in withholding military aid to Ukraine and seeking investigations of the Bidens," Law & Crime reported Saturday.

