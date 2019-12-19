Shooting at Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City: report
Emergency responders are converging upon the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City after reports of multiple shots fired.
Earlier in 2019, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill relaxing gun safety laws, allowing people to carry firearms without a permit or training.
SHOOTING REPORTED AT PENN SQUARE MALL: Fire officials say they are responding to a reported shooting at Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. https://t.co/oqdzlEtuJR https://t.co/LezwSlWwkQ
4:11PM – At least a dozen OKC Police vehicles as well as many paramedics have lined up outside of Penn Square Mall. Police are seen carrying rifles in the parking lot. @kfor pic.twitter.com/WQZEXIMd8N
4:21PM – OKC PD and a SWAT crew have just entered Penn Square Mall! @kfor pic.twitter.com/LtVNZtNKrU
One person has been shot near the upstairs food court at Penn Square Mall. The mall is on lock down. #BreakingNews @kfor
.@GovStitt active shooter situation in Penn Square mall. I had to run to lock the doors at my work as people were running and screaming. Hiding in the back now. I'm 19. Is this what you wanted?
My daughter just called me from a dressing room at Penn Square mall in OKC where there's an active shooter. She heard the shots and she's terrified. Prayers appreciated right now.
You know, I was really hoping that when I saw Penn Square Mall trending that it wasn't referring to a mass shooting.
I am so naive. Or in denial.
We don't have to spend the next decade like this, America.
#breaking Outside Penn Square Mall as @OKCPD respond to a shooting. One woman tells me her daughter was inside and saw blood outside the Footlocker. pic.twitter.com/AB6d2D3RCX
