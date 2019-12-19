Shooting at Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City: report

Emergency responders are converging upon the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City after reports of multiple shots fired.

Earlier in 2019, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill relaxing gun safety laws, allowing people to carry firearms without a permit or training.

SHOOTING REPORTED AT PENN SQUARE MALL: Fire officials say they are responding to a reported shooting at Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. https://t.co/oqdzlEtuJR https://t.co/LezwSlWwkQ — KOCO-5 Oklahoma City (@koconews) December 19, 2019

4:11PM – At least a dozen OKC Police vehicles as well as many paramedics have lined up outside of Penn Square Mall. Police are seen carrying rifles in the parking lot. @kfor pic.twitter.com/WQZEXIMd8N — Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) December 19, 2019

4:21PM – OKC PD and a SWAT crew have just entered Penn Square Mall! @kfor pic.twitter.com/LtVNZtNKrU — Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) December 19, 2019

One person has been shot near the upstairs food court at Penn Square Mall. The mall is on lock down. #BreakingNews @kfor — Phil Roder (@PhilRoder) December 19, 2019

.@GovStitt active shooter situation in Penn Square mall. I had to run to lock the doors at my work as people were running and screaming. Hiding in the back now. I'm 19. Is this what you wanted? — Will Watson (@realwillwatson) December 19, 2019

My daughter just called me from a dressing room at Penn Square mall in OKC where there's an active shooter. She heard the shots and she's terrified. Prayers appreciated right now. — Billy G (@BillyWasKidding) December 19, 2019

You know, I was really hoping that when I saw Penn Square Mall trending that it wasn't referring to a mass shooting. I am so naive. Or in denial.

We don't have to spend the next decade like this, America. — MERRY IMPEACHMAS🍑 (@chipgoines) December 19, 2019

