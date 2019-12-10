Six dead in gun rampage at Czech hospital
A gunman opened fire Tuesday in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, killing four men and two women in what the premier called an “immense tragedy”.
Police spokeswoman Pavla Jirouskova said the suspect had fled in a silver Renault Laguna car and remained at large.
Police advised “maximum possible caution” as the man was “armed and dangerous”.
The gunman allegedly shot people at close range as they sat waiting in the trauma ward of the Faculty Hospital in Ostrava, a steel hub located around 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of Prague.
“I was told the dead were people sitting in the waiting room of the trauma ward, fortunately there were not as many as usual,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis told the public Czech Television.
“The gunman was allegedly shooting from a close range, aiming at the head and neck.”
Two people remain in a serious condition, with one undergoing surgery, hospital officials said.
Police have tweeted a picture of the alleged suspect, showing a man with thick black hair who was wearing a red and black jacket and trainers.
Earlier, they had posted a photo of a different man with receding ginger hair, saying he was “an important witness to the event”.
Police have since deleted the image.
Babis said the shooting, which took place shortly after 0600 GMT, was “a catastrophe”.
“It’s something we’re not used to in our country,” the populist billionaire added.
“I absolutely don’t understand the motive of this young man.”
President Milos Zeman also sent in condolences.
“I’m with you in my heart, I’m thinking of you in these tragic hours,” he said in a tweet sent out by his spokesman.
Gun rampages are rare in this EU member country of 10.7 million people.
In 2015, a restaurant guest in the southeastern town of Uhersky Brod shot seven men and a woman before committing suicide.
In March this year, a patient at a Prague hospital shot two fellow patients after an argument in a room. One of the men died.
Breaking Banner
McConnell shredded for lying about ‘impeachment obsession’ slowing Senate’s work
Democrats have called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's hypocrisy on a stalled legislative agenda.
The Kentucky Republican accuses the Democratic minority of holding up legislation and failing to do their jobs as the House conducts impeachment hearings, and taunted them to help him pass GOP-backed bills, reported Newsweek.
We’re a few weeks from the end of 2019 and Congress is feeling the impact from months of Democrat heel-dragging. The impeachment obsession has brought us into December with core, routine governing duties still unfulfilled. It is past time to get serious and pass these key bills.
Breaking Banner
Kamala Harris leads 27 Senate Democrats in call for Trump to fire Stephen Miller
More than half the Democrats in the Senate have issued a letter to the White House calling on President Donald Trump to fire White House senior adviser Stephen Miller after leaked emails showed Miller promoting white nationalist outlets and ideology.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and 26 other Senate Democrats, including presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., signed the letter.
“We write to demand the immediate removal of Stephen Miller as your advisor,” said the letter, which was first obtained by HuffPost. “What is driving Mr. Miller” is “not national security, it’s white supremacy — something that has no place in our country, federal government, and especially not the White House.”
‘Any other attorney general would resign’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe scalds Barr for ‘lying’ about FBI
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough scalded Attorney General William Barr for lying about the inspector general report he ordered to justify President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories.
The Department of Justice's inspector general failed to find evidence of an FBI plot against Trump's 2016 campaign, but Barr publicly disagreed with those findings and insisted there was not enough justification to launch the Russia investigation.
"His lie about Barack Obama, you know, crawling around Trump Tower like bugging his phone, a lie," Scarborough said. "The lie from the attorney general of the United States, just shocking, that FBI agents, quote, 'spied,' spied on the president of the United States -- a lie."