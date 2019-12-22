SNL adds Michael Bloomberg to the debate stage: ‘For $30 million PBS is now owned by viewers like me’

“Saturday Night Live” opened its pre-Christmas show with a recap of the Democratic debate that aired on PBS this week. Instead of billionaire Tom Steyer, however, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg took the stage played by “Portlandia” co-creator Fred Armisen.

“Mr. Bloomberg you did not qualify for this debate, how did you get up here?” asked the debate moderator.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For $30 million, PBS is now owned by viewers like me. Look, I even got a toat bag!” he quipped.

The show mocked Amy Klobuchar for her “carefully rehearsed midwestern mom jokes” before it turned to ask if any other candidates wanted to “start a petty little fight” to “prove they were presidential.”

“Yeah! Yeah!” the Elizabeth Warren character said, before attacking Pete Buttigieg for his million-dollar “wine cave” fundraiser in Napa Valley. She described it as being basically like “Eyes Wide Shut” without any sex appeal.

Klobuchar explained that the only cave she ever sees is a “man cave,” which is her little nickname for the U.S. Senate.

Larry David as Bernie Sanders apologized for being white, saying he can’t do anything about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamala Harris then crashed the debate with a martini to show America “how good you coulda had it” before she “walked her fine ass out of the door.”