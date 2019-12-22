SNL’s drunk Jeanine Pirro up-chucks wine when faced with Fox News polls supporting Trump’s impeachment

Drunk Jeanie Pirro appeared on “Weekend Update” during “Saturday Night Live” this week so she could shout “Merry Christmas” to all of the Jews and Muslims of the world.

Slurring her words and holding her glass of red wine, Pirro, who’s played by cast-member Cecily Strong, said she only had one glass of wine with dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What did you have for dinner,” asked Colin Jost.

“Two bottles of wine!” she shouted.

Pirro said that she was celebrating because President Donald Trump has the “deep state” on the run for attacking the FBI.

“So you’re not worried that impeachment is going to hate President Trump?” asked Jost.

“Are you kidding! Devin Nunes is going to give them hell! And that’s Noon-ez it’s Portuguese no ‘ñ’ comprende ese?” Pirro shouted. “Portly Portuguese Papi is going to blow the lid on this whole impeachment, folks. Oh, momma!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jost informed Pirro that Nunes has been accused of meeting with Russian operatives. Pirro was so aghast she vomited her wine all over Jost.

Things got even worse when Pirro was told that the recent Fox News poll showed that 54 percent of Americans want Trump to be impeached.

Watch in the video below: