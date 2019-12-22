SNL’s drunk Jeanine Pirro up-chucks wine when faced with Fox News polls supporting Trump’s impeachment
Drunk Jeanie Pirro appeared on “Weekend Update” during “Saturday Night Live” this week so she could shout “Merry Christmas” to all of the Jews and Muslims of the world.
Slurring her words and holding her glass of red wine, Pirro, who’s played by cast-member Cecily Strong, said she only had one glass of wine with dinner.
“What did you have for dinner,” asked Colin Jost.
“Two bottles of wine!” she shouted.
Pirro said that she was celebrating because President Donald Trump has the “deep state” on the run for attacking the FBI.
“So you’re not worried that impeachment is going to hate President Trump?” asked Jost.
“Are you kidding! Devin Nunes is going to give them hell! And that’s Noon-ez it’s Portuguese no ‘ñ’ comprende ese?” Pirro shouted. “Portly Portuguese Papi is going to blow the lid on this whole impeachment, folks. Oh, momma!”
Jost informed Pirro that Nunes has been accused of meeting with Russian operatives. Pirro was so aghast she vomited her wine all over Jost.
Things got even worse when Pirro was told that the recent Fox News poll showed that 54 percent of Americans want Trump to be impeached.
Watch in the video below:
SNL adds Michael Bloomberg to the debate stage: ‘For $30 million PBS is now owned by viewers like me’
"Saturday Night Live" opened its pre-Christmas show with a recap of the Democratic debate that aired on PBS this week. Instead of billionaire Tom Steyer, however, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg took the stage played by "Portlandia" co-creator Fred Armisen.
"Mr. Bloomberg you did not qualify for this debate, how did you get up here?" asked the debate moderator.
"For $30 million, PBS is now owned by viewers like me. Look, I even got a toat bag!" he quipped.
The show mocked Amy Klobuchar for her "carefully rehearsed midwestern mom jokes" before it turned to ask if any other candidates wanted to "start a petty little fight" to "prove they were presidential."
Trump crashes Dem debate during SNL — only to be upstaged by Nancy Pelosi mocking his ‘serial killer’ letter
Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump crashed the PBS Democratic Debate cold-opening on "Saturday Night Live," only to be upstaged by Kate McKinnon as Speaker Nancy Pelosi owning the president.
"I'm unimpeachable. You're just jealous. Okay?" Trump said. "Hey, losers. Impeach me outside. How about that, okay?"
Once Pelosi came out, Trump asked if he read his 6-page letter.
"Oh, the one that was six pages, single-spaced like a serial killer?" she asked. "No. I didn't read it. I'm sorry. but I brought you a gift, Mr. President. I have two articles of impeachment."
Watch the hilarious piece of the cold-opening in the video below:
