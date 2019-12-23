Quantcast
Connect with us

Sorry Mr. President — it’s the GOP that refuses to do anything

Published

1 min ago

on

Nancy Pelosi clap

President Donald Trump has tried to go after Democrats saying that they can’t get any work done because they’re hamstrung by impeachment. The facts, however, are an embarrassment for the Republican Party and the U.S. Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats have accused Republicans in the past of being unable to get any work done. In 2014, Democrats blasted the “do-nothing Congress,” only to have the House graduate to the “do little Congress” in 2016. Understandably, Democrats have worked diligently to ensure legislation is passed, even if the Senate has no intention of allowing it come up for a Senate vote.

In less than a month, in Nov. 2019, the House passed a slate of 400 bills, not including resolutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) explained in an editorial in the Tampa Bay Times that 275 of those bills were bipartisan pieces of legislation that are still waiting in the Senate.

“One of our first acts in 2019 was legislation strengthening gun background checks to help keep guns out of the hands of people who by law shouldn’t have them,” he wrote Monday. “We raised the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, giving 33 million Americans a raise. We passed legislation to protect Dreamers, young people brought to the U.S. by their parents as kids, who only know America as home. We expanded benefits for Blue Water Navy Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange. We protected the LGBTQ community from discrimination. We restored the Voting Rights Act to protect people’s right to the ballot box. On the international front, we recognized the Armenian genocide for what it was. We strengthened Russian sanctions and called China out for its crushing crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and the imprisonment of over one million Chinese ethnic Uighurs.”

In a release from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, recalled all of the key pieces of legislation that have been collecting dust on McConnell’s desk.

ADVERTISEMENT

  • H.R. 1 – For The People Act – Sent to the Senate 239 days ago
  • H.R. 8 – Bipartisan Background Checks Act – Sent to the Senate 248 days ago,
  • H.R. 7 – Paycheck Fairness Act – Sent to the Senate 220 days ago.
  • H.R. 1585 – VAWA Reauthorization Act – Sent to the Senate 212 days ago.
  • H.R. 9 – Climate Action Now Act – Sent to the Senate 184 days ago.
  • H.R. 5 – Equality Act – Sent to the Senate 169 days ago.
  • H.R. 6 – Dream and Promise Act – Sent to the Senate 151 days ago.
  • H.R. 582 – Raise the Wage Act – Sent to the Senate 107 days ago.

As with many of Trump’s attacks, it’s his side that is actually responsible for the accusations. It isn’t a good look for the slate of Republican Senators fighting for their political lives in 2020.

“I’m very eager to turn from nominations to legislation,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) told The New York Times. “There are important issues that are pending, and I think we could produce some terrific bills that would be signed into law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell essentially handed a justification to their Democratic opponents arguing that the Kentucky Senator won’t do the work he was put in office to do.

It could end up being a disaster for Republicans in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell ripped for wanting ‘Soviet justice’ for Trump: ‘In this country we have real trials’

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was blasted on MSNBC for arguing against a fair and impartial Senate trial for President Donald Trump.

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal was interviewed about a new Washington Post column he co-wrote with Prof. Joshua Geltzer, the executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law School.

The two explained a smoking gun email that was revealed on Friday night.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

North Korea could time their missile launches to interfere with Trump’s re-election campaign: CNN

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

As the brief progress towards diplomacy with North Korea has fallen apart, fears have grown that dictator Kim Jong Un will order a fresh wave of missile testing.

But according to CNN correspondent Will Ripley, President Donald Trump himself might have cause for political fear — because North Korea knows his re-election campaign is next year, and they may attempt to time their tests to injure or embarrass him at key moments.

"Just because North Korea is not planning to launch an ICBM around Christmas, my source said, doesn't mean they won't do it in 2020, an election year for President Trump," said Ripley. "The North Koreans are aware there is pressure on the president ... could they add to that pressure in the coming months after they analyze the data from the recent tests? We'll have to wait and see."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump retweets Lindsey Graham eight times during holiday meltdown at Mar-a-Lago

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

President Donald Trump spent his 231st day on the golf course and returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence to begin an extensive Twitter meltdown over impeachment.

He unleashed a series of retweets of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who talked about everything from impeachment to the Port of Charleston. Most notably, however, Graham and Trump promoted Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) for her support of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which has proved to be a huge problem for the Maine senator back home. October polls show that 50 percent of Mainers are still bothered by Collins' job performance.

Continue Reading
 
 