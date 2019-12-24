Space Force claims credit for GPS — days after being established by Trump

President Donald Trump on Friday signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which established the United States Space Force (USSF) as the sixth branch of the armed services.

By Tuesday, the Space Force was already bragging on Twitter about all they do.

“Traveling to grandma’s house for holiday dinner tonight? Space Force operators are working around the clock to provide space capabilities like GPS,” USSF posted.

GPS, which stands for Global Positioning System, was first launched in 1978. Before Trump established the Space Force, Air Force Space Command (AFSPC) operated the satellite network.

While bragging on Twitter about the accomplishments of one’s predecessor might seem Trumpian, the Space Force wished Twitter, “Happy Holidays.”

Trump hates the term and would prefer people say, “Merry Christmas.”

Space Force operators are working around the clock to provide space capabilities like GPS. 🛰 Happy Holidays from the U.S. Space Force!#SpaceForce #GPS #USSpaceForce #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/JO63kGrcYg — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 24, 2019

With the signing of the #NDAA by @POTUS, we became the newest branch of the @DeptofDefense's armed services, propelling the US into a new era for the best #space capabilities in the world. pic.twitter.com/rLKIdyykOf — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 22, 2019

Explore space careers and find your purpose.https://t.co/9tdQC2kFhi pic.twitter.com/EobFzlfWno — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 21, 2019

