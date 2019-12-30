‘Start with the Constitution!’ Trump-loving congresswoman’s request for reading suggestions instantly backfires

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) got much more than she bargained for when she asked her followers for reading suggestions on Monday.

Stefanik, who emerged during House impeachment hearings as one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest defenders, posted a list of recommended books for her constituents, as part of what she described as her “passionate” belief in reading and literacy.

Things got dicey for the congresswoman, however, when she asked her Twitter followers if they have any reading recommendations — and the most popular answer appears to be that she read the United States Constitution, which outlines the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches of the American government.

Check out some of the top recommendations Stefanik received below.

Start with the Constitution, the The Federalist papers. — Free sailor (@Freesailorfree) December 30, 2019

Start with this.. pic.twitter.com/l2EFkxw811 — Sean Cory Cooper 🎭 🔥 (@SeanCoryCooper) December 30, 2019

I found the Mueller report very enlightening, especially the part about tRump's campaign coordination with Russia.#VoteBlueToSaveAmerica — Joni (@RumourNoel) December 30, 2019

You might find this interesting, Congresswoman. https://t.co/nDq8z2vMlw — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) December 30, 2019

"Everything Trump Touches Dies" by @TheRickWilson. — Josh King (@joshuamking) December 30, 2019

Jason Stanley How Facism Works — Pat Oles (@PatOles2) December 30, 2019

Behind the Ukraine Aid Freeze:

84 Days of Chaos and Confusion.https://t.co/KlqJcuDpOK

You can start today! — kathleen parr (@kathleenhussein) December 30, 2019

The constitution, especially about your job, and the whole part about holding the executive to account. — jeff heisler (@jrheisler) December 30, 2019

You’ll have a lot more time to read in 2021 when you’re out of a job. — Janelle Lewis (@JanelleLewis15) December 30, 2019