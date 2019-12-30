Quantcast
‘Start with the Constitution!’ Trump-loving congresswoman’s request for reading suggestions instantly backfires

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) got much more than she bargained for when she asked her followers for reading suggestions on Monday.

Stefanik, who emerged during House impeachment hearings as one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest defenders, posted a list of recommended books for her constituents, as part of what she described as her “passionate” belief in reading and literacy.

Things got dicey for the congresswoman, however, when she asked her Twitter followers if they have any reading recommendations — and the most popular answer appears to be that she read the United States Constitution, which outlines the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches of the American government.

Check out some of the top recommendations Stefanik received below.

