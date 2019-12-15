Quantcast
Support for impeachment climbs to 54 percent in Fox News poll after Trump pitches fit over previous poll

Support for impeaching President Donald Trump hit a record high of 54% in a Fox News poll that was released on Sunday.

Half of those surveyed told Fox News that the president should be impeached and removed. An additional 4% believe that the president should only be impeached. In all, 13 percent more respondents thought that the president should be impeached than those who thought he shouldn't.

In October, Trump lashed out at Fox News after the network published a poll that found a majority of registered voters backed impeachment.

Since that time, Trump has tried to create the false narrative that support for impeachment is waning.

December 15, 2019

Support for impeachment climbs to 54 percent in Fox News poll after president has fit over previous poll

December 15, 2019

Support for impeaching President Donald Trump hit a record high of 54% in a Fox News poll that was released on Sunday.

Half of those surveyed told Fox News that the president should be impeached and removed. An additional 4% believe that the president should only be impeached. In all, 13 percent more respondents thought that the president should be impeached than those who thought he shouldn't.

Fox News poll shows 54% want Trump impeached; 41% oppose it. https://t.co/eobPPCal1B pic.twitter.com/zLsOWV5Rr2

Pentagon investigating white power signs flashed as Trump attended Army-Navy game

December 15, 2019

December 15, 2019

Spokespeople for West Point and Annapolis told reporters on Saturday that the Army and Navy are "looking into" the possible use of a white power hand signal by military personnel during the ESPN broadcast of the two branches' annual football game.

This article first appeared in Salon

"We’re looking into it. I don’t know what their intention is," Lt. Col. Chris Ophardt, a West Point spokesman, told reporters shortly after the sign was flashed on television, according to The Wall Street Journal. His comments were echoed by Cmdr. Alana Garas, who told the press that "we are aware and will be looking into it."

Paul Krugman argues that Trump's spin is nonsense — he's losing the trade war

December 15, 2019

December 15, 2019

President Donald Trump has declared that he is close to reaching a “Phase One” agreement in negotiations in the trade war with China, a development that would forestall threatened tariff increases and roll back some of the punitive measures already in place. The deal is not yet finished nor released in detail, but Trump and his defenders are already celebrating it as a huge win.

But economist Paul Krugman warned Thursday: not so fast. In general, there are no winners in a trade war, he said. But there are losers, and in Trump’s war with China, Krugman argued, the U.S. president is undoubtedly a loser.

