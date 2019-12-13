Supreme Court to hear case demanding Trump’s taxes

President Donald Trump is, like every other president, responsible for giving his tax returns to Congress. He has refused to do so for all three years he’s filed his taxes.

U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, who was put on the bench by President Trump, said that he would allow a House lawsuit to continue. That case involkes the 1924 law that says the Ways and Means Committee has the authority to seek tax returns.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate case, Trump was ordered to turn his taxes over to the Manhattan District Attorney for investigating a criminal case against the president. The judge in that case ultimately rejected the president’s claim that he was immune from criminal investigations as president.

Friday, the Supreme Court agreed that they would hear the case of the tax returns. It takes four justices to agree to hear a case but five justices to form a decision.