‘Tantrum of a child’: Ex-Republican lawmaker explains GOP’s latest impeachment scheme

The House of Representatives will spend Wednesday debating the impeachment of President Donald Trump — and Republicans are focused on dragging the debate as long into the evening as possible, a former Republican congressman explained on MSNBC.
Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) was interviewed by MSNBC’s Chris Matthews as GOP members of Congress were pushing to adjourn the House — which was defeated.
“So what, in the end, is the goal of the clown show, David?” Matthews asked.
“Look, these a delay tactics,” Jolly replied.
“This is — you could compare it to the tantrum of a child,” he continued.
Jolly knows a thing or two about crying children after his wife gave birth to their daughter in March.
“If a member of Congress wants to throw a fit, there are very few mechanisms they have that are considered ‘privileged’ — that they can offer at any time,” he explained. “One of those is a motion to adjourn the House, any member can of Congress can offer that at any time.”
“For every three times the offer a motion to adjourn, it adds about an hour or so to the debate
“This is setting up to be a long day,” he added.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.