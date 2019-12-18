‘Tantrum of a child’: Ex-Republican lawmaker explains GOP’s latest impeachment scheme

The House of Representatives will spend Wednesday debating the impeachment of President Donald Trump — and Republicans are focused on dragging the debate as long into the evening as possible, a former Republican congressman explained on MSNBC.

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) was interviewed by MSNBC’s Chris Matthews as GOP members of Congress were pushing to adjourn the House — which was defeated.

“So what, in the end, is the goal of the clown show, David?” Matthews asked.

“Look, these a delay tactics,” Jolly replied.

“This is — you could compare it to the tantrum of a child,” he continued.

Jolly knows a thing or two about crying children after his wife gave birth to their daughter in March.

“If a member of Congress wants to throw a fit, there are very few mechanisms they have that are considered ‘privileged’ — that they can offer at any time,” he explained. “One of those is a motion to adjourn the House, any member can of Congress can offer that at any time.”

“For every three times the offer a motion to adjourn, it adds about an hour or so to the debate

“This is setting up to be a long day,” he added.

