Quantcast
Connect with us

‘That’s blasphemy’: GOP’s Barry Loudermilk blasted as a ‘complete lunatic’ for comparing Trump to Jesus Christ

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump was compared to Jesus Christ by a southern Republican during Wednesday’s floor debate on impeachment.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) offered his analogy during a speech against impeachment.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/ZaackHunt/status/1207381822742683648

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Watchdog uncovers another ‘wildly corrupt’ Trump scheme of spiking hotel rates to profit off of reelection

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

A watchdog group claimed this week that President Donald Trump is profiting off of his own reelection campaign in a "wildly corrupt" way.

The details were revealed in a report from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

CREW staff first noticed "a mysterious spike in the price of available rooms at Trump’s DC hotel for a Saturday night in December."

"The minimum cost was 13 times the average, but we couldn’t identify a reason for the spike, until photos surfaced of the Trump Victory Committee’s winter retreat at Trump’s Hotel on that exact night, which appears to have sold out much of the venue," CREW explained.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats destroyed 6 GOP ‘myths’ about impeachment today: conservative columnist

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

Six GOP myths about impeachment were exploded as the House of Representatives debated the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

In her latest column, conservative Washington Post writer Jennifer Rubin reminded readers that Republicans once insisted that impeachment would be good news for Trump.Trump himself, she noted, seemed terrified by impeachment.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1207355923573989376

"That does not sound like impeachment is part of his grand plan any more that his screed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will rank up there with the Federalist Papers. That is one myth dispelled: Trump does not mind being impeached, nor does he think it will harm him in 2020," she explained.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘That’s blasphemy’: GOP’s Barry Loudermilk blasted as a ‘complete lunatic’ for comparing Trump to Jesus Christ

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was compared to Jesus Christ by a southern Republican during Wednesday's floor debate on impeachment.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) offered his analogy during a speech against impeachment.

Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1207381829482950656

https://twitter.com/ECMcLaughlin/status/1207378020891123713

https://twitter.com/ProductionCog1/status/1207378173207277569

Continue Reading
 
 