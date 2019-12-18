‘That’s blasphemy’: GOP’s Barry Loudermilk blasted as a ‘complete lunatic’ for comparing Trump to Jesus Christ

President Donald Trump was compared to Jesus Christ by a southern Republican during Wednesday’s floor debate on impeachment.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) offered his analogy during a speech against impeachment.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

.@RepLoudermilk: "When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process." pic.twitter.com/t5z6ExlHDb — CSPAN (@cspan) December 18, 2019

OMFG Rep. Loudermilk is right now comparing Trump to JESUS. He is legit claiming that Jesus got more due process than Trump. These people are lunatics. Complete lunatics. It's astonishing that they don't see how totally off the rails they sound. Just astonishing. — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) December 18, 2019

Sir, surely you aren't comparing Donald Trump to Jesus. That's blasphemy but I guess that doesn't matter anymore. #ImpeachmentDay — JM's Brown Liquor Sipping Point (@ProductionCog1) December 18, 2019

…and there it is. A Republican Representative just compared Trump to Jesus. The only thing Trump nails are adult film stars while his wife is taking care of their newborn. Just sayin'.#impeachment #ImpeachTrump — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) December 18, 2019

Did that dumb motherfucker just compare Trump to Jesus and the Democrats to Pontius Pilate? #impeachmentday — Unsettling Stories (@UnsettlingStory) December 18, 2019

We're reached the comparing-Trump-to-Jesus portion of #ImpeachmentDay courtesy of Rep. Loudermilk. Jesus, indeed. — Mariah Craven (@Mariah_Craven) December 18, 2019

And as several folks are pointing out, Congressman BARRY LOUDERMILK compared Donald Trump to Jesus during his floor speech. “The Bible. It’s going to be HUGE.” https://t.co/wImIAuhKrF — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) December 18, 2019

Gop deathkkult compare trump to Jesus – in what must be considered by any rational standard – a cement floor /bone crushing

Bottom –

Uowards- deafest the deathkult –@BernieSanders — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 18, 2019

"Pontius Pilot afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president." – Loudermilk (R) ok. did it help?#RemoveCorruptTraitor45 pic.twitter.com/6ex5ZFs6T5 — Greg Shea (@GregSheaBoston) December 18, 2019

Props to Rep. Loudermilk for comparing Trump to Jesus without bursting into laughter or flames. pic.twitter.com/tXAIdTfWIa — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 18, 2019

They’re comparing trump to Jesus. Oh fuckin hell this is pathetic. #impeachment — Bromoish (@Bromoish) December 18, 2019

One of them just compared Donald Trump to Jesus Christ and the Democrats to Pontius Pilate — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) December 18, 2019

Loudermilk just compared Trump to Jesus & said Jesus was treated more fairly than Trump. As no bolt of lightning struck him immediately thereafter, ladies & gentleman, there’s your proof that there is no God other than man-made Twitter account @TheTweetOfGod . #ImpeachmentDay — Jennifer (@Draven1683) December 18, 2019

Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) is now comparing Congress to Pontius Pilot presiding over the trial of Jesus…that's right-he's comparing Trump to Jesus and Trump's impeachment to the trial of Jesus. If he heads into a cruxifiction allegory, I'm outta here.😳 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 18, 2019

The obsession with comparing Trump to Jesus and King David and saying he was "sent by God" should be called out for what it is: absolute oatmeal-brained fanaticism that deserves to be mocked. — Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) December 18, 2019

The Congressman argued that … Jesus … (yes THAT Jesus) … got a fairer trial before his crucifixion… than … Donald Trump. I don't really know where to even begin with this analogy … https://t.co/dcduOgMXkD — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 18, 2019

The moment when the Republican CIS white male compared Trump to Jesus is the moment I realized how bat-shit crazy these men are. #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/EckfmtNYyW — Ana Lydia Monaco (@analydiamonaco) December 18, 2019

No this fool did not just compare Trump to Jesus I'm done I can't deal the level of idiocy is just too much #ImpeachmentDay — Treyshawn Porche (@rporchr2600) December 18, 2019

Oh my god. Some GOP fanatic just compared Trump to Jesus and good Zeus almighty peak friggen wacky happening. #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/JgZ1qEbjMG — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) December 18, 2019

Republicans are engaging in willful misinformation, peddling Russian propaganda, and actually stooping to comparing Donald Trump to Jesus Christ, all to cover up blatant crimes. This is beyond repugnant. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) December 18, 2019

If you really want to compare Trump to Jesus Christ, remove him from office and see what happens in three days. — Collin "Yes Murr Sounds Like That Christmas Word" (@CollinMurr) December 18, 2019

People that long to make Trump a Messiah always skip past the crucifixion part.https://t.co/DEDyyqUVSl — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) December 18, 2019