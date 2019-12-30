The census is likely to shift electoral power South — here’s what that means for Republicans next decade
The new census data for 2019 allows for a relatively accurate forecast of which states will gain and lose congressional seats, as mapped out by Axios. The effect it will have on political power for the next decade will be significant — but it is not entirely clear which political party is likely to benefit. In all likelihood, the changes will be a wash for control of the House, and a slight short-term benefit for Republicans in the Electoral College — but that benefit could swing sharply against them in later years.
The most significant changes is that many states in the South and West, like Texas, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Colorado, and Montana, are set to gain seats. The biggest beneficiaries will likely be Texas, which could gain three seats, and Florida, which could gain two (the others will gain one). States in the Midwest and Northeast, meanwhile, will take a hit — New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Minnesota will likely all lose seats. California could possibly lose one seat as well, as its population has grown but not as quickly as in other states.
At first blush, this shift would seem like a clean sweep for Republicans, who routinely win Texas and Arizona and lose California and New York. But a closer look suggests a more nuanced story. For one thing, the regions of many of the states that are growing include rapidly left-trending suburban areas, and the regions of the states that are shrinking are largely rural areas that have swung to the right. This would imply that the blue parts of red states are growing, and would require more Democratic congressional districts.
But even that isn’t guaranteed, because many of the states that gained in population, like Texas and Florida, have Republican governors and state legislatures, while many of the states where Democrats gained unified control or broke GOP “trifectas,” like New York, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, are losing population. That means that aggressive gerrymandering could continue in many of the states that are gaining seats, which could limit how clearly a growth in liberal suburbs translates to a growth in liberal seats.
The impact on the Electoral College is a little less complicated. In the short run, the shift could benefit Republicans, because Texas gains the most electors, and the Trump states that are most likely to flip back to Democrats in 2020 and 2024 — Michigan and Pennsylvania — are losing electors, along with blue states like Rhode Island, New York, and California. But in the longer term, this trend could swing the advantage back sharply towards Democrats, as growing states like Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina have shifted left and may grow more competitive at the presidential level.
All that is certain is that the so-called “Sun Belt” states will grow more sharply contested in the 2020s — and with the new changes brought on by the census, the spoils will be huge.
Five days after Christmas, Trump urges supports to buy ‘Impeach Santa!’ hats — that are no longer for sale
President Donald Trump failed at interjecting money into far-right media after he retweeted outdated information after at day at Trump International Golf Club with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
Despite it being five days after Christmas, Trump retweeted a Dec. 16 link to the store at Breitbart News -- which was once run by Steve Bannon -- selling an "Impeach Santa!" hat.
https://twitter.com/BreitbartNews/status/1206665752893427712
"This Christmas, let the impeach-a-maniacs in your life know we're lauging (sic) AT them, not with them," the message read. But by the time Trump retweeted the message, Christmas had passed and the hats were no longer being sold.
Federal judge dismisses suit from John Bolton aide after House drops subpoena
On Monday, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit against Charles Kupperman, the former deputy to ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Judge Richard Leon determined that since the House withdrew its subpoena ordering him to give information to the impeachment proceedings, Kupperman's suit seeking guidance on how to respond to the subpoena was moot and no longer needed him to resolve the matter one way or the other.
Kupperman was one of many officials House Democrats were interested in questioning to gain more information about the Ukraine scheme. Ultimately, the House moved to impeach Trump without the testimony of all the officials they wanted, due to time constraints, and the Senate now faces pressure to call many of these witnesses, including Bolton himself.
‘Murder Inc says what?’: Twitter fires back at NRA for praising man who killed church shooter
In a tweet this Monday, the official Twitter account for the National Rifle Association (NRA) praised Jack Wilson, the church head of security who killed a gunman within seconds after he killed two people in a North Texas church this weekend.
"The NRA extends our deepest sympathies to the victims and families of the TX church shooting," the NRA's tweet read. "We would also like to thank Jack Wilson for his heroic actions. Jack is a hero. America is great because of selfless patriots like Jack. Thank you, Jack. Your courage saved many lives."