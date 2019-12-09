‘The president can’t read’: Trump mocked for saying IG report was ‘far worse than I ever thought possible’

Responding to the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report regarding the FBI’s investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, the President lashed out at the report’s conclusions, calling them a “disgrace.”

“They fabricated evidence and they lied to the courts. This was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it, and they got caught,” Trump said, adding that it as “a very sad day” and “probably something that’s never happened in the history of our country.”

Trump on the IG report: "It is incredible. Far worse than I ever would've thought possible. It's an embarrassment to our country, it's dishonest. It's everything that a lot of people thought it would be, except far worse." pic.twitter.com/YHDixxv61r — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 9, 2019

But Trump’s characterization of the report didn’t reflect its contents, as Horowitz found “no political bias” in the FBI’s investigation, although he did discover “serious performance failures.”

Many on Twitter were quick to point out that Trump either wasn’t properly briefed on the report or simply was disseminating a lie.

Willing bet good money he didn’t read one single page of it. — Frances (@pennyblab) December 9, 2019

Literally the opposite of the report’s conclusions. — Brad Reed (@bwreed) December 9, 2019

I wonder who cherry picked it and put it into pop-up book format for him. — Dave Lister (@DaveListerD) December 9, 2019

More Proof that the president can’t read or comprehend . Shouldn’t even be in office period! — sylvia (@sylvia257) December 9, 2019

Someone tell him it falls just short of a complete and total exoneration of the FBI. — The Swede (@AverageSavant) December 9, 2019

He hasn’t read it. — Deborah Bee🐝 (@djbee28) December 9, 2019

None of his followers will read the report. They will simply digest the BS he is feeding to them. — megster (@Joseph4Meg) December 9, 2019

Gaslight is all he has left — Jenny Sampson (@JennySampson16) December 9, 2019

That’s,like, the opposite though… — Momose M-ST 1 (@57stratreissue) December 9, 2019

