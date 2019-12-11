‘The president is the smoking gun’: Democratic lawmaker unloads on Trump’s Ukraine scheme

At Wednesday’s impeachment hearing, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) laid out the case against President Donald Trump — and reminded the Republicans in the committee room that Trump himself provided the incriminating evidence.

“The facts are clear,” said Jayapal. “Donald Trump abused the power of the office of the presidency to pursue his own personal political gain, and leveraged critically needed, congressionally approved military aid to coerce a fragile foreign ally to interfere in our elections. This is not hearsay. The president was the first and best witness in this case. The president admitted to his wrongdoing and corrupt intent on national television. The president is the smoking gun. His obstruction of Congress and blanket directive to deny us even a single witness, a single document, is unprecedented, and yet, in spite of that obstruction, multiple patriots came forward and provided damning corroborating testimony.”

“Understand the seriousness of what this means,” continued Jayapal. “President Trump has solicited foreign interference before, he is doing it now, and he will do it again. The smoking gun is already reloaded. And whether or not it gets fired, that’s up to us.”

