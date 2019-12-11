‘The president is the smoking gun’: Democratic lawmaker unloads on Trump’s Ukraine scheme
At Wednesday’s impeachment hearing, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) laid out the case against President Donald Trump — and reminded the Republicans in the committee room that Trump himself provided the incriminating evidence.
“The facts are clear,” said Jayapal. “Donald Trump abused the power of the office of the presidency to pursue his own personal political gain, and leveraged critically needed, congressionally approved military aid to coerce a fragile foreign ally to interfere in our elections. This is not hearsay. The president was the first and best witness in this case. The president admitted to his wrongdoing and corrupt intent on national television. The president is the smoking gun. His obstruction of Congress and blanket directive to deny us even a single witness, a single document, is unprecedented, and yet, in spite of that obstruction, multiple patriots came forward and provided damning corroborating testimony.”
“Understand the seriousness of what this means,” continued Jayapal. “President Trump has solicited foreign interference before, he is doing it now, and he will do it again. The smoking gun is already reloaded. And whether or not it gets fired, that’s up to us.”
GOP lawmaker defends Trump by dubiously claiming he didn’t kill anyone when he blocked Ukraine aid
At Wednesday's impeachment hearing, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) tried to defend President Donald Trump's conduct by suggesting that nobody was killed by his decision to withhold military aid while trying to extort Ukraine into helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden's family.
"We can make up facts or not make up facts, but there is one fact needs refuting that's the idea that lives were lost during the pause," said Collins. "Undersecretary Hale testified that the funds were prospective, bear in mind, in future — this is future assistance. This is not keeping the army going now, it's to help them in the future. To be careless with the facts on primetime, to say people's lives were lost in this, is categorically wrong."
Republican Doug Collins demands Democrats be charged with obstruction of Congress in unhinged rant
On Wednesday, ranking House Judiciary Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) shouted down the impeachment effort against President Donald Trump in a bizarre rant that ended with him calling for House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to be charged with obstruction of Congress.
"This is the articles that we wrote after all of these hearings and all these grand pronouncements and grounds in plain sight, we get abuse of power with no real dates on this is the abuse? Just generic, vague statements?" said Collins. "You know why I believe that is? Because the Democrats can't come up with the argument for it. They don't know who knew it and when they knew it. We'll give you abuse of power and pick something you don't like about the president, and there is the abuse of power, and this is about expediency as much as anything else, and that should never be in articles of impeachment and anybody who does that is treading on very thin ice."
There’s not ‘a defense to be made’ for Trump — so Republicans want to get rid of impeachment fast: CNN analyst
Republicans in the U.S. Senate are debating whether or not to hold the shortest impeachment trial they can because they fear what President Donald Trump could turn it into.
Reports say that Republicans are thinking of not calling any witnesses to avoid the president's demand to call former Vice President Joe Biden and his son as well as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).
CNN's Abbey Phillips said that Republicans are waiting for the directions the winds are blowing and watching for the ways the polls are and aren't changing.