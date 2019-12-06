The Republican Party resorts to suppressing its own voters after being overrun by Trump: former GOP congressman
In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal this Thursday, former GOP congressman and current 2020 challenger to President Trump, Joe Walsh, argued that Republicans are shutting out any competition to Trump on their 2020 primary ballots, ultimately “disenfranchising GOP voters in eight states—so far.”
“The Republican Party apparatus has been bound to one man through power plays and intimidation,” Walsh writes. “Since Mr. Trump was elected, 40 Republican state party chairmen have turned over. The party’s leadership is unrecognizable from what it was before Mr. Trump.”
According to Walsh, the GOP protecting Trump from primary challengers is a reflection of an infamous Trump personality trait — a complete disregard for anyone who disagrees with him.
“The Republican Party effectively no longer exists,” Walsh continues. “It’s been stolen from its longtime supporters, donors, volunteers, voters, members and elected representatives. The Party has been overrun and forced to abandon its principles of limited government, free trade and a strong national defense.”
Republican voters no longer have options, except for the whoever the party bosses have chosen, Walsh laments, adding the GOP seemingly doesn’t trust its own voters consider a candidate other than Trump.
You can read his full op-ed over at The Wall Street Journal.
Breaking Banner
Rick Santorum falls apart during CNN defense of Trump as fellow Republican Charlie Dent laughs
As CNN contributor Rick Santorum struggled mightly to defend Donald Trump's quid pro quo proposal to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday morning, fellow Pennsylvania Republican, ex-Rep. Charlie Dent laughed at the former GOP senator's fumbling for answers during the grilling.
Sitting down with "New Day" host John Berman, Santorum once again attempted to make the case that the president was withholding aid over Ukraine corruption and not because he was seeking dirt on political opponents -- and didn't fare well as Berman kept fact-checking him.
With the two former GOP lawmakers on split-screen, Santorum refused to concede that the president was asking for a personal favor during the phone-call that eventually led to a House impeachment inquiry into the president's actions.
Breaking Banner
Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria shreds Trump allies for giving Putin their ‘enthusiastic help’
Olexander Scherba, who currently serves as Ukraine's ambassador to Austria, sent out a scathing tweet on Friday excoriating allies of President Donald Trump who seem hellbent on helping Russian President Vladimir Putin reassert Russia's dominance over Eastern Europe.
In his tweet, Scherba explained the scope of Putin's ambitions, which he said went far beyond seizing Ukrainian territory.
"Putin isn’t just fighting Ukraine," he wrote. "He is fighting the whole world order, created by Reagan."
The ambassador then turned his attention to American supporters of President Donald Trump who have been cheering Putin's actions.
Imperiling progressive change ‘for as long as we live,’ one in five federal judges now a Trump appointee
"Without a meaningful plan for court reform any presidential attempts to make needed change will simply be blocked by the courts."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rammed through eight of President Donald Trump's lifetime judicial picks in just three days this week, accelerating the far-right court takeover that one commentator warned is "absolutely going to hamstring efforts to make the U.S. into a responsible, civilized country, for as long as we live."