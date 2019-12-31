‘The trial will be about Trump’ no matter how desperately the president wants to talk Biden: Law professor
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” UNC Law professor Michael Gerhardt explained why President Donald Trump’s cannot shift the blame off himself in the Senate impeachment trial.
“The president, Michael, is obviously consumed on Twitter today by impeachment,” said anchor Brianna Keilar. “He’s been talking about this, and Republican Sen. Susan Collins is open to having witnesses, but said it is premature to decide on witnesses before evidence is presented, which certainly comes from what we’re hearing from Mitch McConnell. How do you interpret her comment?”
“I think there are two things going on here, and they are somewhat related,” said Gerhardt, who testified as an expert witness before the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment inquiry. “The first is that Susan Collins is in a tough re-election campaign, and so she wants to be able to show some independence, particularly from the majority leader, that she’s going to question to some extent what he’s done. It remains to be seen whether she will do anything different than the majority leader, as you just pointed out, it may well be she’ll end up following him, and so this expression of concern may turn out to be illusory.”
“The second thing, I think, is that we’re discovering yet again that the president doesn’t really have a defense against the House’s case of impeachment against him,” continued Gerhardt. “He is pointing at Joe Biden and saying, Joe Biden should be on trial. But the real trial here is about the president. It is about Donald Trump, and whether he abused power and obstructed Congress, and you can’t keep pointing the finger at other people. Sooner or later — and I think it is sooner — the trial will be about Trump, and whether or not he abused power and obstructed Congress.”
‘You can’t continue as you are’: Ex-CIA operative warns Trump that Iraq situation about to get much worse
On CNN Tuesday, former CIA official Robert Baer warned that the violence at the Baghdad embassy is just the beginning — and the Trump administration needs to change course or risk a large-scale disaster.
"Do you worry this could escalate, or do you see something entirely different, despite these images?" asked host Brianna Keilar.
"I'm very pessimistic," said Baer. "The Iranians know that in Iraq, they have us hostage. We have about 5,500 troops there. They are not enough to defend themselves against these Shia militias, which do answer to Tehran. To me it's like the Trump administration is sending a message, which is, we've got you guys. We're going to shell you if we want to. It's time to lift the sanctions. It's time to deal with us. Right now, we don't have enough troops there to defend our bases, and that's the facts."
Corey Lewandowski mocked by CNN panel for claiming he’d win Senate race: Folks ‘didn’t want him to run!’
On CNN Tuesday, congressional reporter Phil Mattingly scoffed at President Donald Trump's campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, following his announcement that he would not run for Senate in New Hampshire, but that he would have won if he had.
"I was definitely going to get into the NFL Draft, because I was going to be the number one overall pick, but I just don't feel like doing it right now. I've got a family and a job and everything like that. I think I would have been a great Bengals quarterback," said Mattingly, to laughter around the panel.
"The big part of this, over the course of whenever this trial was raised by Cory Lewandowski, is everyone I talked to never really thought it was real," added Mattingly. "You talk to the folks in New Hampshire and most of them didn't want him to run. They feel like they have a decent crop of candidates up there. It would be a tough race no matter what. And while some people like the idea of someone that close to the president perhaps hopping in there, I don't think most national Republicans really thought that was a good idea, and certainly New Hampshire Republicans didn't. I never took it that seriously. It all felt like a ploy, but the good thing about Cory Lewandowski, he's always going to be around, and we'll have time to ask him about this process in the days, weeks, and months ahead."