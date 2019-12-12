The View’s fans rain hell on ‘spoiled brat’ Meghan McCain for attacking Greta Thunberg: ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’

This Thursday, The View co-host Meghan McCain took a shot at TIME Magazine for naming teen climate activist Greta Thunberg Person of the Year, saying there was a more deserving person of the title.

According to McCain, the whistleblower who leaked President Trump’s July call with Ukraine, setting off the Democrats’ impeachment effort, should have been named.

“I actually wanted it to be the whistleblower this year to be the person of the year. I think it’s a more salient and timely choice,” McCain said, latter adding that she didn’t think Thunberg “earned” the honor.

McCain’s comments brought swift pushback from fans of her show on Twitter:

Here's Meghan, "I won't talk about kids but at 16 years old, Greta Thunberg has peaked" The jealousy is real, Chile #TheView pic.twitter.com/AhVEkbFJGw — Highly Favored 🔥🙏🏾♿ (@tokingblackgirl) December 12, 2019

Meghan McCain who got her job on the view not because of merit but because of who her Daddy was! Greta and Malala did this all on their own because they have too their lives were at stake! — Donanne Kasikci (@DonanneK) December 12, 2019

@TheView Hearing Meghan McCain complaining about Greta getting the Cover of Time magazine reminds me how so much like Trump she is — Marci (@nana_marci) December 12, 2019

Seriously I’m truly sick of @HuntsmanAbby looking over to @MeghanMcCain for approval of anything she wants to say. Also Meghan keeps saying Greta hasn’t “earned it”. UHH MEGHAN YOU DIDNT EARN IT TO SIT ON THE VIEW YOUR DADDY EARNED IT FOR YOU!!! Announcement Done! — TLC (@TEEBILL2000) December 12, 2019

Meghan McCain re. Greta Thunberg: “I don’t believe in attacking minor children (while backhandedly attacking Greta).”

Meghan & Ben Domenench are made for each other. Let’s not forget he trashed the Parkland kids and their parents. Pray these two never procreate. #TheView #BeBest — Mauro C (@Bionicscode) December 12, 2019

@MeghanMcCain # I cannot believe your president's remark on Greta T being on the cover of Time, please Meghan he says she needs anger management classes, maybe he should take his own advise, he is such a poor ambassador for your party, get your Mum to run. — Sakina Jah (@SakinaJah) December 12, 2019

Meghan McCain’s #TheView argument regarding Greta Thunberg’s being named Time’s “Person of the Year” is idiotic. Who says Miss Thunberg WANTS to do “more” than that? It’s something she can look back on in her life and say, “I did that”. — Lisa Hall #Resist #VoteBlue (@AngelicScot1963) December 12, 2019

I mean of course Meghan thinks that Greta Thunberg shouldn’t be Time’s Person of the Year. Did we expect anything else from her 🙃 #TheView — Kavin (@kavin_b) December 12, 2019

Oh, Meghan, you jealous of Greta, too? I SWEAR this girl is a bloodline Trump. #TheView pic.twitter.com/Id8gIT4Twu — Ya Mammy Clodean's Partridge & Pear Tree (@rashonts) December 12, 2019

To Meghan McCain's comment about "Where do you go from here?" in reference to Greta Thunberg being named #TIMEPersonoftheYear2019 at age 17, I would point out that Malala Yousafzai won the Nobel Peace Prize at 17 and is still doing quite well, going strong. #TheView — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) December 12, 2019

Who can feel the jealousy in Meghan’s voice when she said greta did not earn it🤣 — Wajd Alsharif (@Wajd_AlSharif) December 12, 2019

Oh Meghan what the hell is wrong with you? Has Greta reached her peak? Have you? What a ridiculous comment. Don’t most people move past 1 achievement to get to the next? Don’t you have goals past whatever you call what you’re doing now? — C. Desau. 🌊🍑 (@desau_c) December 12, 2019

Tell Megan McCain its time to grow up..shamefull she cant be happy for Greta being person of the year..shes as bad as Trump and needs to go!!! — Tom (@Tom78173828) December 12, 2019

One min after Nutmeg said she wasn’t going to attack Greta she attacked her. She is no different than that Orange bafoon#TheView — Nedia Fran (@FranNedia) December 12, 2019

@TheView STFU #FireMeghanMcCain you just did put Greta down, & she’s way smarter& better than you! — Lizzie Edgington 🌎✌❤ #EqualityAct (@EdgingtonLizzie) December 12, 2019

Meghan McCain envious of Greta…LOLOLOL Petty Meghan McCain who rode her daddy’s coattails. LOL Greta is a girl w/ a sign sitting alone outside her school, again ALONE!!! Not her daddy’s help. SMH. #TheView — ALEX (305) (@AALEX305) December 12, 2019

