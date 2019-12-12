Quantcast
Connect with us

The View’s fans rain hell on ‘spoiled brat’ Meghan McCain for attacking Greta Thunberg: ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’

Published

1 min ago

on

This Thursday, The View co-host Meghan McCain took a shot at TIME Magazine for naming teen climate activist Greta Thunberg Person of the Year, saying there was a more deserving person of the title.

According to McCain, the whistleblower who leaked President Trump’s July call with Ukraine, setting off the Democrats’ impeachment effort, should have been named.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I actually wanted it to be the whistleblower this year to be the person of the year. I think it’s a more salient and timely choice,” McCain said, latter adding that she didn’t think Thunberg “earned” the honor.

McCain’s comments brought swift pushback from fans of her show on Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes connection between 20 percent jump in healthcare costs and industry-sponsored spa days for Congressional staffers

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

"This is the healthcare system of 'choice' that so many politicians are committed to protecting."

After end-of-the-year reports showed healthcare costs for Americans rose an average of 20% in 2019, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter highlighted evidence of the cozy relationship between the for-profit health insurance industry and U.S. lawmakers.

The New York Democrat noted a retreat at a luxury resort in Virginia taken last April by more than 40 senior congressional staffers where they rubbed elbows with and listened to talks given by health insurance lobbyists.

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Pot calling kettle black’: Hearing erupts in laughter after Matt Gaetz gets humiliated for attacking Hunter Biden’s drug use

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) called out Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after he went off about Hunter Biden's drug use. Gaetz was arrested for a DUI before he was elected to Congress and failed a field sobriety test. He refused to take a breathalyzer test.

"I rise in opposition to this amendment and I would say that the pot calling the kettle black is not something we should do," said Johnson as the Congressional audience laughed. "I don't know -- I don't know what members, if any, have had problems with substance abuse, been busted for DUI, I don't know. but if I did, I wouldn't raise it against anyone on this committee. I don't think it's proper. And, you know, I think we have to get back down to what is most important here."

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Florida Republican complains impeachment hurts troops’ feelings

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

A Republican lawmaker suggested that some impeachment evidence offered by Democrats had insulted military service members.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) -- an Iraq War veteran whose combat record has fallen under question -- claimed that Democrats had disrespected the troops by showing a link between President Donald Trump's alleged extortion scheme and Ukrainian military deaths.

"The fact that members of this committee would insinuate the Ukrainians died because they didn't get aid is ridiculous," Steube said. "Having served in the combat theater and knowing what that is like, to blame that aid was delayed a few weeks would have saved lives is frankly insulting to me and all who have served."

Continue Reading
 
 