Quantcast
Connect with us

The world’s super-rich have gained ungodly amounts of wealth since 2010 — but the super-poor did relatively well too: report

Published

1 min ago

on

America has been plagued with rapidly worsening income inequality over the last decade, and the trend has also appeared worldwide. According to Axios, the amount of wealth controlled by all the world’s billionaires jumped from $2.4 trillion in 2009 to $8.7 trillion today, with the global top 1 percent capturing 27 percent of all the world’s newly created wealth.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there is a silver lining, according to the Brookings Institute study Axios cites. While the mega-rich saw their wealth rise the most this decade, the second-greatest increase in wealth went to the mega-poor.

As of 2018, the report found, more than half of the world’s population is now in the middle class, with the rate of extreme poverty — those living on less than $1.25 per day — falling from 15.7 percent in 2010 to 7.7 percent now. Extreme poverty has been virtually eliminated from China, where it was once commonplace. All told, the average income of the bottom 50 percent of the world has doubled between 1980 and 2016.

Global infant and maternal mortality rates, meanwhile, have been cut in half since 1990, and the child literacy rate has reached 91 percent.

Significant challenges remain. Sub-Saharan Africa continues to lag in many of these metrics. Moreover, rising global income inequality creates other problems even if lower income groups rise as well, from the distortion of health care and housing costs in the developed world, to a degradation of democracy as the ultra-wealthy use their resources and influence to lobby politicians to cater to their political priorities at the expense of the majority.

Nonetheless, standard of living has improved substantially for the most impoverished populations of the world — and that is cause for hope.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

David Cay Johnston explains how Democrats saved Trump’s North America trade deal

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

Trump is enjoying a burst of applause from the new trade agreement between our nation, Canada and Mexico. But he owes that applause in part to Democrats who were looking out for American interests, and he should hope Americans don’t come to understand the deep, long-term damage Team Trump is doing to our economy.

Overall Trump’s trade policies, notably on environmentally friendly electric generation equipment, soybeans and intellectual property, are big losers for America.

Congressional Democrats agreed to the revised USMC Agreement only after changes were made at their insistence to improve opportunities and competitive conditions for American workers.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Large corporations are using loopholes to hide their massive Trump tax bill windfalls: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

According to an analysis by the New York Times' Peter Eavis, large corporations have not only lobbied Treasury Department officials to interpret provisions in President Donald Trump's 2017 tax bill in such a way that they pay less in corporate taxes on offshore profits, but they are also hiding the decreased amounts in their public filings.

Linking to a New York Times report noting U.S. corporations are seeing undreamed of windfalls in decreased taxation after lobbyists flooded the Treasury officials with requests for favors, Eavis claimed some companies are avoiding, "publicly disclosing how much they owe under the new taxes."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP telemarketer with sketchy past turns up working in Trump’s White House

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's White House hired an Ohio telemarketer who twice filed for bankruptcy for his telemarketing company and owes hundreds of thousands of dollars to the IRS.

The president's 2016 campaign paid $1.2 million to Victory Solutions LLC, which owed the IRS and was facing numerous lawsuits, and its chief executive went to work last year in the White House as a part-time advance associate, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 
 