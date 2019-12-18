‘They are impeaching you’: Trump campaign official attacks impeachment in bizarre Michigan rally speech
At President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, former Republican National Committee official and Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany unleashed a strange, paranoid rant about impeachment — and appeared to argue that impeaching Trump would impeach all of the people who voted for him, as well.
"They are not only impeaching Donald J. Trump. They are impeaching you, the American voter" says campaign spokeswoman @kayleighmcenany at Battle Creek, MI rally
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) December 18, 2019
Republicans have consistently tried to claim that impeachment would overturn the result of the 2016 election — which is demonstrably wrong, as impeachment would still leave in place all of Trump’s legislation, political and judicial appointments, and allow his vice president to take over the office for him.