‘This country’s end is now in sight!’ Louie Gohmert delivers crazed apocalyptic rant against impeachment

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) delivered a barn burner of a speech against President Donald Trump’s impeachment that included apocalyptic rants about the end of America.

During his floor speech, Gohmert shouted out conspiracy theories about Ukraine being responsible for interfering in the 2016 presidential election, and he also bizarrely accused Ukraine of invading Georgia in 2008.

After this, Gohmert accused the Obama administration and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of abandoning Ukraine by refusing to send the country lethal military aid, which seemingly contradicts Gohmert’s claims about Ukraine desperately trying to help Clinton win.

After that, Gohmert’s speech took a turn toward the Book of Revelations.

“This country’s end is now in sight!” he shouted. “And I hope I don’t live to see it! This is an outrage!”

After his speech concluded, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) slammed Gohmert for reciting Russian propaganda about Ukraine’s role in the 2016 election — and Gohmert could be heard screaming at him at the top of his lungs.

Jerry Nadler accuses @replouiegohmert of "spouting Russian propaganda on the House floor." Gohmert returns to the podium and yells at him past his time. pic.twitter.com/AAp7t7HVgs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 18, 2019