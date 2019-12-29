Thousands of koalas feared dead in Australia wildfires
Australia is still on fire.
And now thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney.
“Up to 30 percent of their habitat has been destroyed,” Environment Minister Sussan Ley told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Friday. “We’ll know more when the fires are calmed down and a proper assessment can be made.” Land clearing and development over time has meant a loss of habitat for the tree-dwelling koalas.
Last year, a World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Australia report said there were fewer than 20,000 koalas left in New South Wales and they risked becoming extinct as early as 2050, largely because of “excessive tree-clearing for farming.” Minister Ley said up to 30% of the koalas in the region had been killed in recent days.
Australia has just endured a heatwave that broke records for highest temperature ever for consecutive days. And the fires accelerated on Saturday in the country’s east as temperatures soared.
“I think this is the single loudest alarm bell I’ve ever heard on global heating,” said Kees van der Leun, a director at the American consultancy firm Navigant.
Common Dreams has reported that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attacked environmental activists in a November speech, warning of a “new breed of radical activism” that was “apocalyptic in tone” and pledging to outlaw boycott campaigns that he argued could hurt the country’s mining industry.
Breaking Banner
This is the deadly anti-protest weapon being used to quell dissent in India
As Indian protests against a new citizenship law have intensified, so has police use of "lathis", sturdy sticks used to whack, thwack and quell dissent since British colonial times -- to sometimes deadly effect.
At least 27 people have died in the past two weeks of protests, mostly from bullets, but hundreds more have been injured in clashes between demonstrators and riot police wielding the bamboo canes.
Images shot by AFP and other media of officers hitting people with them, in some cases apparently indiscriminately lashing out at passers-by and even minors, has only fuelled public anger.
Breaking Banner
Trump did not actually delete tweet outing the whistleblower — it is ‘visible all around the world’
President Donald Trump did not actually delete a retweet identifying somebody thought to be the White House whistleblower.
The whistleblower has been largely irrelevant since Trump, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and defense attorney Rudy Giuliani all substantiated the initial complaint.
Despite that, the identity of the whistleblower has been a fixation for Trump and some of his most die-hard supporters. Many have argued the outing is witness intimidation -- the whistleblower already requires armed guards.
CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter investigated Trump's tweet.
Breaking Banner
Australians demanded Sydney cancel fireworks amidst bushfires — but the show will go on
A petition to cancel Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks and use the money to fight bushfires ringing the city has topped 260,000 signatures, but officials say the show will go on.
Sydney is spending Aus$6.5 million ($4.5 million) on this year's fireworks display -- funds that the Change.org petition argues would be better spent on supporting volunteer firefighters and farmers suffering through a brutal drought.
The massive fireworks display on Sydney Harbour "may traumatise some people", the petition says, "as there is enough smoke in the air".
Toxic smoke haze from bushfires raging across Australia has blanketed Sydney and other major cities for weeks.