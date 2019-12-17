Tokyo court rules on high-profile journalist rape case
A Tokyo court will Wednesday rule on a damages lawsuit by journalist Shiori Ito, who has accused a former TV anchor with close ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of rape.
Ito, 30, is seeking 11 million yen ($100,000) in compensation from former reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi, claiming he raped her after inviting her to dinner to discuss a job opportunity in 2015.
The case has made headlines in Japan and abroad, as it is rare for rape victims to report the crime to the police — according to a 2017 government survey, only four percent of women come forward.
And Ito became an outspoken symbol for “#MeToo” in Japan, where the movement against sexual harassment and abuse has struggled to take hold.
Yamaguchi denies any wrongdoing and has filed a counter-suit against Ito, seeking 130 million yen in compensation. The court will also rule on this case on Wednesday.
“In Japanese culture, suffering in silence is considered as noble,” Ito told AFP in a recent interview.
“I was flooded with insults and threats. But what grabbed me the most was these very polite emails from women telling me how ashamed I should be for revealing everything,” she said.
Ito suspects her alleged attacker drugged her and claims police failed to test for substances.
“When I regained consciousness, in intense pain, I was in a hotel room and he was on top of me. I knew what had happened but I couldn’t process it.”
The police, who took weeks to open a criminal investigation, told Ito they were going to arrest Yamaguchi, she said — before they suddenly backed off.
Ito released a book about her ordeal in 2017, the year she broke her silence.
Yamaguchi is countersuing, saying his reputation has been damaged by the accusations.
Japan hiked minimum jail terms for rapists from three to five years and widened the definition of sexual assault victims to include men for the first time in 2017.
Lawmakers decided unanimously to update the 1907 statute to impose tougher penalties on sex attackers and make prosecutions easier, as they look to boost Japan’s low number of convictions.
Trump’s campaign manager once again accidentally publishes poll showing Democrats are on track to keep the House
Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale tried to threaten Democrats off of impeachment by posting a private poll of the race for freshman Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK), which actually suggested vulnerable Democrats were largely on track to keep their seats.
On Thursday, Parscale released a new poll that more broadly covers Democrats in swing districts — but once again the results, showing Democrats within 3 points of Republicans on the generic ballot, clearly indicated that Democrats are strong favorites to keep the House in 2020:
CNN recalls Trump’s support for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker — because she wouldn’t impeach him
President Donald Trump's own history was thrown back in his face Tuesday after he issued a six-page rant attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the impeachment proceedings.
When responding to the letter, Pelosi called it "ridiculous" and the president "sick."
But Bianna Golodryga, senior global affairs analyst for CNN, recalled that when the Democrats took back the house during the 2018 election, the president supported Pelosi as the speaker, because he didn't think she would have the guts to impeach him.
"He really can't be managed, and you look at the turn in the relationship between the president and the speaker, remember a year ago, Trump was pushing for Pelosi to be Speaker of the House for maybe, perhaps, this exact reason," said Golodryga.
