‘TRAITORS’: Trump campaign accuses 229 Democrats who backed impeachment of treason

Published

1 min ago

on

The Trump campaign has sent out incendiary emails to its supporters that accuses 229 Democratic lawmakers who voted to impeach President Donald Trump of treason.

As posted by Huffington Post reporter S.V. Dáte, the Trump campaign email was sent with the header “Make them pay” and went on to drop incendiary rhetoric against House Democrats.

“Democrats have declared open war on American democracy,” the email said. “229 Democratic TRAITORS voted to impeach President Trump for NO REASON other than the fact that they don’t like him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In reality, the president was impeached in part on abuse of power charges after he tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into launching an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for the presidency.

Additionally, impeachment is not treason but the constitutionally proscribed remedy for removing a president who has committed treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.

A separate email flagged by Washington Post reporter Philip Bump similarly asked recipients, “Are you a Democrat or an American?”

See the emails below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


