Trump adviser cornered by CNN’s Victor Blackwell after she claims Democrats ‘hate America’

On CNN Saturday, anchor Victor Blackwell pressed Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis on a claim she had made on Fox News’ “Hannity” that Democrats “hate America” — and she gave a rambling, confused response that took him aback.

“I want to get some clarification, I want you to expound on something you said last night,” said Blackwell, playing a clip of Ellis saying Democrats’ message is, “We hate Trump because we hate the American people and we hate our Constitution.” “Listen, you’re obviously are a fan of the president. You think he’s doing great work and you’ve got a case to make. But what do you have or know that justifies that Democrats hate America and hate the Constitution?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellis claimed that her comment “was in the context of the Democratic candidates who are running for president and running on extreme socialist agendas, to our standards of liberty and the fact that our government is obligated constitutionally to preserve and protect limited rights that are pre-political and come from God our creator, not from our government … when I say that Democrats hate America, it’s that they hate our American values. They don’t want to protect the standards of freedom and liberty, and certainly both the Democratic candidates as well as Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the Democratic majority in the House are not abiding by our Constitution.”

She then claimed that “There is absolutely no standard by which they have passed these articles [of impeachment] that would pass legal muster” and “a motion to dismiss would be constitutionally proper” because “there’s absolutely no evidence that has been shown” — even though the House called several witnesses and want testimony from several more people the Senate is refusing to bring forward.

“Democrats hate America and hate the Constitution,” repeated Blackwell, sounding stunned. “I did not know that you would attempt to defend that, but you did.”

Watch below: