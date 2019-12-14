Trump blasts Fox News for daring to interview House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff
President Donald Trump attacked Fox News on Saturday over their chose of interview subjects.
“Hard to believe that Fox News will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff,” Trump said.
“Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates,” he added.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019
