Trump attacks his critics as ‘the dumbest human beings on earth’ in angry rant to far-right youth

President Donald Trump took a break from his two week Florida vacation to address a far-right political organization that seeks to political mobilize young conservatives.

The president addressed the Turning Point USA summit in West Palm beach on Saturday.

The crowd was warmed up by right-wing radio personality Rush Limbaugh, who told the audience “Climate change is a hoax. Don’t believe it.”

When Trump lashed out his critics during his speech, which occurred only days after Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives.

"Never Trumpers, these are the dumbest human beings on earth. They're the dumbest human beings." President Trump 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jSLtKXHXOV — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) December 21, 2019

Trump speaking at Turning Point USA event looks exceptionally red, bloated, and sweaty. He cannot be a healthy man. — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) December 21, 2019

A couple people yelled out "Jail them!" and "Lock them up!" when President Trump talked about the media. — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) December 21, 2019