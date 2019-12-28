Quantcast
Trump begs Nancy Pelosi to spend her time in San Francisco instead of Washington, DC

President Donald Trump attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday after returning to Mar-a-Lago from Trump International Golf Club.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi should spend more time in her her (sic) decaying city and less time on the Impeachment Hoax,” Trump pleaded.

Trump has been criticizing Pelosi for the municipal governance of the city. Since 1987, San Francisco voters have sent Pelosi to represent them in Congress. She has never run for mayor.

