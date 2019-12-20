Quantcast
Trump begs people to donate to turncoat Democrat who joined the GOP: ‘South Jersey is Trump country’

1 hour ago

President Donald Trump urged his 67 million Twitter followers to donate to a New Jersey congressman who left the Democratic Party.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew was elected in the 2018 blue wave as a Democrat but switched parties this week after breaking with Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the question of impeaching the president.

“The Democrat Party’s Witch Hunt and CRAZY EXTREME policies are chasing common sense people out of the Dem Party,” Trump argued.

“That’s why Jeff Van Drew voted NO on the Impeachment Hoax. Jeff will be joining our growing Republican Party and has my FULL Endorsement,” he continued.

“This is a BIG win for our GOP and a BIG win for South Jersey. South Jersey is TRUMP COUNTRY, so I know ALL NJ Republicans will join me in supporting Jeff Van Drew. The Dems are already coming after him, so help Jeff win,” Trump argued, with a link to contribute to Van Drew’s campaign.

Right-wing militias organizing ‘armed gathering’ in Virginia — with ‘threat of civil war’: extremism researcher

2 hours ago

December 20, 2019

Armed right-wing militias are organizing a dangerous rally in Richmond, Virginia, an extremism researcher warned on Friday.

Emily Gorcenski was pepper-sprayed by Christopher Cantwell -- known as the "Crying Nazi" -- at the fatal 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Since then, she's used her internet research skills to identify far-right extremism.

"I’m not letting up on the Matt Shea domestic terror situation, because it is directly relevant to something about to happen in Virginia, next month, on January 20," Gorcenski posted on Twitter.

‘No other president has been so sinful’: Trump torched online for latest attack on Christianity Today

2 hours ago

December 20, 2019

President Donald Trump has spent most of Friday ranting at Christianity Today for their editorial in support of impeachment and removal from office.

The piece has sparked a conversation about the credibility of Evangelical Christianity and the hypocrisy of top evangelical leaders.

https://twitter.com/mattklewis/status/1208020988031582208

But the president's latest attack on Christianity Today was to say that they should feel free to support socialists.

