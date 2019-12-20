Trump begs people to donate to turncoat Democrat who joined the GOP: ‘South Jersey is Trump country’

President Donald Trump urged his 67 million Twitter followers to donate to a New Jersey congressman who left the Democratic Party.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew was elected in the 2018 blue wave as a Democrat but switched parties this week after breaking with Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the question of impeaching the president.

“The Democrat Party’s Witch Hunt and CRAZY EXTREME policies are chasing common sense people out of the Dem Party,” Trump argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s why Jeff Van Drew voted NO on the Impeachment Hoax. Jeff will be joining our growing Republican Party and has my FULL Endorsement,” he continued.

“This is a BIG win for our GOP and a BIG win for South Jersey. South Jersey is TRUMP COUNTRY, so I know ALL NJ Republicans will join me in supporting Jeff Van Drew. The Dems are already coming after him, so help Jeff win,” Trump argued, with a link to contribute to Van Drew’s campaign.

….and has my FULL Endorsement. This is a BIG win for our GOP and a BIG win for South Jersey. South Jersey is TRUMP COUNTRY, so I know ALL NJ Republicans will join me in supporting Jeff Van Drew. The Dems are already coming after him, so help Jeff win. https://t.co/whoUDnen12 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019