Trump blasted for besmirching Christmas with a big lie about the economy

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Christmas to boast about the economy.

“2019 HOLIDAY RETAIL SALES WERE UP 3.4% FROM LAST YEAR, THE BIGGEST NUMBER IN U.S. HISTORY. CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

But according to conservative columnist David Frum, the president is not being honest.

In honor of the nativity of Jesus Christ, surely Trump could go just one day without lying? https://t.co/MM8I7BNTTn — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 25, 2019

