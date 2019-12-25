Trump blasted for besmirching Christmas with a big lie about the economy
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Christmas to boast about the economy.
“2019 HOLIDAY RETAIL SALES WERE UP 3.4% FROM LAST YEAR, THE BIGGEST NUMBER IN U.S. HISTORY. CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.
But according to conservative columnist David Frum, the president is not being honest.
In honor of the nativity of Jesus Christ, surely Trump could go just one day without lying? https://t.co/MM8I7BNTTn
— David Frum (@davidfrum) December 25, 2019
Also, one reason that retail sales rose year-over-year Christmas 2019 was that they were so dismal for Christmas 2018 https://t.co/aeyq34NSy5 pic.twitter.com/mJy2hVwObT
— David Frum (@davidfrum) December 25, 2019
Tiffany Trump’s security detail answers question for her in law school class — according to her fellow students
Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump's younger daughter, is set to complete her third and final year at Georgetown University Law Center this spring.
According to a new profile in The Washingtonian, she "isn’t poised to become a full-fledged Trump," and "has lived a relatively normal life" during her time in D.C.
But The Washingtonian's Amanda Whiting uncovered one widespread rumor that suggests her time at law school hasn't been entirely conventional.
Breaking Banner
Trump fans rage at Murkowski for bashing McConnell on impeachment: She ‘needs to shut her piehole and sit down’
Reacting to comments made by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for admittedly coordinating with the White House on how to undercut the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump, fans of the president took to Twitter to attack the Alaskan Republican.
In an interview with local news station KTUU, Murkowski claimed she was “disturbed” after hearing McConnell’s remarks about working in concert with the White House during a Fox News interview.
Breaking Banner
Ukraine whistleblower under constant threat of violence from Trump fans — and gets driven to work by armed guards
The government official who filed a whistleblower complaint that led to the impeachment of President Donald Trump at times has to be driven into work by armed guards due to threats of violence against him by Trump supporters.
The Washington Post reports that the whistleblower is accompanied by armed security officers when threats against him spike -- a phenomenon that is "often seemingly spurred by presidential tweets."