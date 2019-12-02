Trump blows up on Lisa Page after ex-FBI lawyer blasts his ‘sickening’ smear campaign against her

President Donald Trump on Monday unleashed a new broadside against former FBI attorney Lisa Page, who on Sunday described the feelings of intimidation and harassment that she feels when the president publicly attacks her.

“When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being ‘crushed’, and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s ‘Insurance Policy’ text, to her, just in case Hillary loses,” the president wrote. “Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa?”

Page told the Daily Beast this week that she has grown fed up with being the president’s punching bag, and said that she made a decision to speak out after Trump bizarrely impersonated her having an orgasm during a campaign rally.

During the interview, Page described what it was like being on the receiving end of a smear campaign from the president of the United States.

“It’s like being punched in the gut,” she said. “My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.”

