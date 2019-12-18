Trump booed after saying late-Congressman John Dingell is probably in Hell during Michigan rally
President Donald Trump ripped Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) during a Michigan rally because she voted to support impeachment. Trump said that he deserved better because she asked him once to lower the flags for her husband when he died.
The late-John Dingell was known as the “dean of the House” and was the longest-serving member in Congress.
“I didn’t give him the ‘B’ treatment. I didn’t give him the ‘C’ or ‘D.’ I could have,” Trump told the Michigan crowd. “Nobody would have — you know. I gave him the A+ treatment. Takedown the flags. ‘Why are you taking them down?’ For ex-Congressman Dingell. Ok. ‘Do this. Do that. Rotunda. Everything. I gave him everything. But that’s OK, I don’t want anything for it. I don’t need anything for anything. She calls me up, ‘Thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down he’d be so thrilled.’ I said, ‘Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know.'”
The shocked audience then gasped and booed while some whistled.
Trump laments that Debbie Dingell voted to impeach him despite the fact that he allowed the normal state funeral to proceed for her late husband, former Rep. John Dingell. Trump then suggests John Dingell is in hell — to audible groans. pic.twitter.com/wsYfddNIA9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2019
You ‘just made my healing much harder’: Rep. Debbie Dingell responds to Trump’s attacks on her late husband
President Donald Trump attacked the late-Congressman John Dingell (D-MI) while recalling a conversation he had with now-Rep.
Debbie Dingell (D-MI) where she was overwhelmingly appreciative to the president for lowering the flags for her husband. Dingell reportedly told the president, "John is looking down and he's thrilled." Trump joked that Dingell might be "looking up," indicated that Dingell was in Hell.
She responded to Trump's comments saying that they were overwhelmingly hurtful as she and her family enter their first Christmas without her husband.
"Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service," she tweeted. "I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder."
House passes impeachment as Trump goes off in bonkers speech about everything from toilets to Comey
President Donald Trump went off on an extended rally speech in Michigan as the House of Representatives were approving Articles I and II of his impeachment.
But as CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale noted, the president had a hard time navigating what he should say about impeachment. He would touch on the topic and then "retreat" to something more comfortable, Dale explained.
He also incorrectly stated that he was the first president to be impeached.
Just as the president finished ranting about the debunked conspiracy theory that there were "low ratings" for the impeachment hearings, he then bragged about how good his ratings were when he hosted "The Apprentice" at NBC. He said he "loved it," that everyone was failing so much without him. In fact, the president was only successful on NBC for the first few years of his show. The impeachment hearings garnered a more significant audience than Trump's final seasons of his show.
