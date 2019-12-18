Trump booed after saying late-Congressman John Dingell is probably in Hell during Michigan rally

President Donald Trump ripped Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) during a Michigan rally because she voted to support impeachment. Trump said that he deserved better because she asked him once to lower the flags for her husband when he died.

The late-John Dingell was known as the “dean of the House” and was the longest-serving member in Congress.

“I didn’t give him the ‘B’ treatment. I didn’t give him the ‘C’ or ‘D.’ I could have,” Trump told the Michigan crowd. “Nobody would have — you know. I gave him the A+ treatment. Takedown the flags. ‘Why are you taking them down?’ For ex-Congressman Dingell. Ok. ‘Do this. Do that. Rotunda. Everything. I gave him everything. But that’s OK, I don’t want anything for it. I don’t need anything for anything. She calls me up, ‘Thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down he’d be so thrilled.’ I said, ‘Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

The shocked audience then gasped and booed while some whistled.

you can see the video below:

Trump laments that Debbie Dingell voted to impeach him despite the fact that he allowed the normal state funeral to proceed for her late husband, former Rep. John Dingell. Trump then suggests John Dingell is in hell — to audible groans. pic.twitter.com/wsYfddNIA9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2019