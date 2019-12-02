Quantcast
Trump campaign enacts blanket ban on Bloomberg News due to ‘critical reporting on President Trump’

Published

3 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s campaign on Monday announced a blanket ban on Bloomberg News reporters after the outlet said that it would not investigate Democratic rivals.

“The decision by Bloomberg News to formalize preferential reporting policies is troubling and wrong,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement on Monday. “Bloomberg News has declared that they won’t investigate their boss or his Democrat competitors, many of whom are current holders of high office, but will continue critical reporting on President Trump.”

Parscale added: “Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events. We will determine whether to engage with individual reporters or answer inquiries from Bloomberg News on a case-by-case basis. This will remain the policy of the Trump campaign until Bloomberg News publicly rescinds its decision.”

CNBC revealed last week a Bloomberg memo that said the news organization “will continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation ) and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries.”

“We cannot treat Mike’s democratic competitors differently from him,” Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said in the memo. “For the moment, our P&I team will continue to investigate the Trump administration, as the government of the day.”


