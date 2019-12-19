Trump campaign spreads blatant lie that Rep. Clyburn said the president should be hanged

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is spreading a blatant lie that Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) called for the president to be hanged.

A tweet sent out by the Trump War Room Twitter account claims that “The number 3 House Democrat, James Clyburn, just said this about President Trump: ‘Hang him!’ This hatred and anger is out of control!”

However, watching the video of Clyburn reveals he said no such thing.

Rather, the video in question shows a CNN interview in which Clyburn describes the kind of trial that he believes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will set up that will be designed to deliver a quick acquittal.

“If you know, if [McConnell] has told you what he’s going to do, it looks like, ‘Let’s give him a fair trial and hang him,’ I mean it’s the reverse of that!” Clyburn said.

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale notes that the Trump campaign’s tweet has created an entire “nonsense ecosystem” in which its false claims are spread through the high-profile accounts of other Trump supporters including Dan Bongino, Charlie Kirk, and Diamond and Silk.

More from the nonsense ecosystem: pic.twitter.com/sUgsSoCadV — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019