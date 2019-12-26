Trump campaign thinks Ivanka Trump is its secret weapon: report
President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign hopes that senior White House official Ivanka Trump will be a secret weapon.
“President Trump has begun admitting what polls have shown for three years: Many, many people hate him. And he’s okay with that,” The Washington Post reported Thursday.
“It is a rare admission from a politician. But it’s key to a campaign strategy built around an awareness that Trump’s favorability — even before he was impeached by the House — is near record lows and that he won’t stop tweeting, offering bombast and insults, saying things that aren’t true, or making polarizing decisions,” the newspaper explained.
“The idea is to talk more about his record and less about his personality — while slashing and burning Democratic opponents,” The Post reported.
The president’s older daughter is key to the plan.
“They said many people don’t want to publicly admit that they back Trump, but they ultimately will. Their targets are primarily suburban women and independents,” The Post reported. “The campaign expects to send surrogates who are less bombastic, such as Ivanka Trump, into areas where suburban women might be persuaded to vote for him.”
Sheriff under scrutiny after flashing ‘white nationalist’ symbol
A photo posted to Instagram by the wife of Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan is getting some attention because it features Lujan flashing an upside-down "OK" sign with his hand -- a sign that some believe to be associated with white nationalism.
The photo shows Lujan making the sign with his right hand while standing with his wife, Julie Casados, and their two sons. The picture was later deleted from her Instagram account.
While there debate over the meaning of the "OK" sign, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Lujan was once the subject of a past accusation of racist behavior that led to a lawsuit and a settlement. The lawsuit claims that Lujan made repeated comments about Former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Marvin Armijo's dark skin color. In one incident cited in the suit, Armijo had requested time off to go on a hunting trip. After Lujan became sheriff, Armijo asked Lujan if he could still take the time off, and Lujan responded by telling him African Americans do not know how to hunt.
Disturbing new report zeroes in on mysteries still surrounding Russia’s 2016 election hacking — and why we’re still at risk
A new report from Politico on Thursday highlighted the persistent and troubling concerns about the security of U.S. elections, diving deep into some of the still unresolved mysteries about Russia’s efforts to hack the 2016 election.
Much of the discussion of Russian election interference has focused on two separate prongs of the 2016 interference: the social media troll farms pushing propaganda and disinformation, and the hacking and dumping of emails from the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair. But journalist Kim Zetter focused in Politico on the third, less-discussed and yet even more disturbing tactic — the hacking of U.S. election infrastructure.
Trump-supporting farmers forced to apply for food stamps as his trade war hammers their incomes
A new Washington Post story about the difficulties American farmers are facing under President Donald Trump's trade war reveals that some farmers have had to significantly reduce their food consumption to make up for plummeting incomes.