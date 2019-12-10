Trump campaign tries to make a pop culture reference — and it instantly backfires

President Donald Trump’s campaign faltered again as it attempted to make another pop-culture reference.

In the past, the campaign has run into problems when it photoshopped Trump’s head on Sylvester Stallone’s boxer-body during the film “Rocky,” so as to make the president look less obese.

Tuesday, the Trump crew again compared the president to Thanos a.k.a. “The Mad Titan” who wants to kill half of all living things. He ultimately ends up losing when facing “The Avengers.”

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump's re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

In the video by the Trump campaign, the Marvel movie is used, delivering Thanos’ final speech before he’s ultimately killed.

Oh and then this happens. pic.twitter.com/3f7anqJGsU — Say hello to the Bobcat of Democracy, Bish (@jboyjgalt) December 10, 2019

It’s unclear what the Trump campaign means by associating the president with an evil villain moments before he dies, but many online speculated it was likely because the Trump campaign didn’t see the movie.

“Avengers: Endgame” crushed the box office record at the time with more than 100 million people who saw the film in theaters. Trump only won the election with nearly 63 million people.

You can see the comments below:

So you're arguing that Trump is Thanos ("The Mad Titan") who wants to kill half of all living things, but in the end winds up defeated and dying, taking all of his sycophantic followers down with him? Great work, everyone. https://t.co/gFLPVch2An — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 10, 2019

This is the part of the movie when Thanos discovers that he's been outsmarted, and he dies 2 minutes later. https://t.co/RqLBtADohi — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 10, 2019

Y’all know Thanos said that before he lost, right? https://t.co/hhDj51yzyj — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) December 10, 2019

You know Thanos is the bad guy, right? And you know that right after this scene, the good guys defeat him? https://t.co/xYK2YEtT7s — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) December 10, 2019

Trump’s official campaign twitter just tweeted a meme comparing him to THANOS. You know… the villain who wants to MURDER HALF THE UNIVERSE. And depicts him killing the Democrats. https://t.co/xoUjscFZR9 — Jordan D. White (@cracksh0t) December 10, 2019

Thanos was about to die in this scene tho (sorry for spoiler for the two people who didn’t see it) https://t.co/QQ5ijawTxJ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 10, 2019

do they know that thanos tries to destroy the universe, fails and then dies https://t.co/k6OhUkzOPp — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) December 10, 2019

Or literally the next 10 seconds — Jim Shilander (@jimmyshi03) December 10, 2019

You've made Trump a supervillain and depicted him in the scene where his plan to kill everyone in the universe falls apart due to his arrogance and incompetence. pic.twitter.com/2B7KdvI7Y8 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 10, 2019

is Gary Busey on tap to portray Trump? pic.twitter.com/d4fkdkDXC7 — BernersForBernie (@catdana2) December 10, 2019

Sleeeeeeeep your country is god and jesus is your president Sleeeeeeep — ¡SATIRISTAS! (@Satiristas) December 10, 2019

Narrator: They didn't — Jason Camper (@JayCamper) December 10, 2019

Thanos is a villain and dies as does all his followers. So, I guess this is the right choice. — Brian Regal, PhD (@tarbosaur) December 10, 2019

You can't even "Thanos" correctly. Jfc. I can't wait until you're Impeached or voted out of office. #TangerineToddlerWillBeImpeached pic.twitter.com/yhecgD54Sg — ladietiger6bnx (@joylladiebnx) December 10, 2019

Good one — @comeONman (@D54648113) December 10, 2019