Trump can’t call impeachment ‘unfair’ when he won’t even send lawyers to plead his case: Fox’s Judge Napolitano
On Fox News Monday, legal analyst and Trump-skeptic conservative Andrew Napolitano warned the president he is making a mistake by refusing to send counsel to make his case in the House impeachment hearings — and suggested that the president can’t claim the process is rigged against him when he refuses to even participate in the process.
“I think the president would be very unwise not to send lawyers there,” said Napolitano. He acknowledged that it would be “unseemly” of the president to testify at the hearings himself, “but I think he makes a mistake when he refuses to participate,” because his lawyers could argue his case for him effectively.
“So it would be in his interest to participate in that, right?” said Cavuto. “To exonerate himself or at least state his case?”
“Absolutely,” said Napolitano, who started out as supportive of the Trump administration and willing to promote conspiracy theories for the president, but has gradually become one of his harshest critics on Fox News. “He also loses the argument ‘it’s unfair’ if he doesn’t take the opportunity to participate himself.”
Regarding his personal view, Napolitano said that he believes the evidence shows the president’s attempt to cut off military aid to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden is “clearly impeachable, because it involves two potential crimes,” bribery and campaign finances offenses. “[Republicans] are free to say that’s not an impeachable offense, but they are not free to say it didn’t happen, because the evidence that it happened is overwhelming.”
Watch below:
Trump’s disregard for reality could result in his refusal to leave office after losing in 2020: NYT columnist
President Donald Trump may refuse to leave office if he loses the 2020 election, a New York Times contributing op-ed writer explained on CNN on Monday.
Anchor Don Lemon interviewed Wajahat Ali, and played a clip of Fox News personality Tucker Carlson siding with Russia against America.
"Russia attacked our elections and Russia is attacking our ally Ukraine, over 13,000 Ukrainians have died, but Tucker Carlson and the Republican Party have made this Faustian bargain they will burn everything down for Trump," Ali explained.
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson blasted for once again siding with Russia against the United States
On Monday, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson said he was siding with the Russian Federation against American foreign policy interests.
“I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should probably take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine,” said Carlson.
Carlson made a similar comment on his show last Monday, but attempted to walk it back by claiming he was just kidding.
Seattle Times evacuated after bomb threat — journalists worked on the sidewalk to get the newspaper out
The Seattle Times newspaper office was evacuated on Monday due to a bomb threat.
Paige Cornwell, a reporter at the newspaper, posted images on Twitter of journalists continuing to work after being evacuated.
So someone sent in a bomb threat to @seattletimes and we had to evacuate the newsroom for an hour, but that didn’t stop us from working. (Also, I take my floor warden duties very seriously) pic.twitter.com/pzwKIkmSgB