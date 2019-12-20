Trump claims ‘Witch Hunt’ is ‘chasing’ people out of Dem party – as GOP exodus from Congress grows
President Donald Trump is pointing to the one lone Democrat who has switched to the Republican Party as evidence that the impeachment “Witch Hunt” and Democratic policies are “chasing common sense people out of” the Democratic Party. The President is wrong.
As NCRM has documented repeatedly, there is a GOP mass exodus from Congress. To date in the 116th Congress 28 Republicans have announced they are retiring or have already quit without completing their terms. A 29th is in the wings – another GOP Congressman who just admitted to committing felonies and will be resigning in a matter of days.
By comparison just nine House Democrats have announced their retirement and just one has left without finishing their term.
Trump on Thursday sat down with Democrat Jeff Van Drew, and by the time the New Jersey Congressman left the Oval Office he pledged his “undying devotion” to President Trump and switched to the Republican Party, as he had telegraphed he would earlier in the week.
Trump has now endorsed Van Drew’s re-election, which will be an uphill battle.
In his tweet Trump also claims the GOP is “growing”:
Donald Trump does not drink beer or wear blue jeans, but his aides say that he’s transformed the GOP into the “beer and bluejeans” party https://t.co/1nGLD6KLsS
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 13, 2019
It’s a line Jared Kushner recently used, and does not appear to be supported by evidence:
….and has my FULL Endorsement. This is a BIG win for our GOP and a BIG win for South Jersey. South Jersey is TRUMP COUNTRY, so I know ALL NJ Republicans will join me in supporting Jeff Van Drew. The Dems are already coming after him, so help Jeff win. https://t.co/whoUDnen12
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro slams corruption probe into son
Brazil's right wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday slammed Rio de Janeiro's public prosecutor over a corruption investigation targeting his eldest son Flavio, a federal senator.
Bolsonaro said his family is the victim of a media campaign and accused the prosecutor of leaking information on the case, then blamed the situation on a possible move by Rio state governor Wilson Witzel, a former ally, "who wants to be president" in 2022.
Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, 38, is suspected of money laundering during his time as a regional lawmaker in Rio.
"The investigation began last year and they've still found nothing," Bolsonaro said as he left his official residence in the capital Brasilia, where journalists mingled with his supporters.
Trump official who worked at Fox News caught plagiarizing — and has to redo her dissertation: report
According to an investigation conducted by Columbia University which concluded this month, assistant secretary for public affairs for the Treasury Department, Monica Crowley, committed “localized instances of plagiarism” in her 2000 Ph.D. dissertation, The New York Times reports.
Although the investigation found that she did not commit research misconduct, Crowley is now required to make extensive revisions to her dissertation, which, according to the Times, is "a 493-page study of how American policy toward China evolved under Presidents Harry S. Truman and Richard M. Nixon."