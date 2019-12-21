Anthony Scaramucci explains how Trump could bring ‘the death blow to the GOP’
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has slowly turned against President Donald Trump, and he doesn’t trust that the president can keep the markets stable.
In a CNN interview Saturday night, Scaramucci explained that investors in the American markets prefer the stability of the U.S. because it isn’t a risky bet, and the government system isn’t a joke. Trump changes that.
“Mitch McConnell has to be very careful here because he posts up a Soviet-style kangaroo-court-like trial and the president’s acquitted, and there is no primary witness subpoenaed and it’s this sort of political acquittal without all of the facts being elicited for the American people,” Scaramucci described one possible avenue. “You are going against a 243-year-old constitutional system and the rule of law. So, what’s made us so prosperous and given us each the American Dream is the idea none of us are above the law, and the system has great integrity. That is why the capital markets like America. They believe that we don’t have any type of tyranny or any type of kangarooism going on. So, if they go to do that, I think that is probably the calculation Speaker Pelosi is making, that will have significant and incalculable damage to the Republican Party not just in 2020 but could be a death blow to the Republican Party.”
He went on to explain that Republicans have been willing to risk it because they’re afraid of the president.
“A post today from a contributor here on CNN said that there’s fear that even after he’s out of office, he’ll be out there doing rallies or have TrumpTV or put one of his sons or daughters up for president and they don’t like the idea that there is a personality cult around him that could hurt them. So to me, I find it very disconcerting that you can’t put your patriotism and your loyalty to the country and your loyalty to the system above the partisanship and your personal preservation.”
He was asked if a way to deal with Trump is with reverse psychology, but even that wouldn’t work as well.
“You can’t do that either,” Scaramucci said. “He is smart. He’ll sense it. He just has very low self-esteem, so he doesn’t like anybody else getting any credit. The death-nail for an aide would be ‘Oh, my God you’re in the paper giving him some good advice that he actually implemented.’ There could be no co-stars in his environment. I mean, he would never last in a corporate environment. A board and a publicly-traded company would have fired him long ago. You look at the insidiousness of his tweeting, lack of character, lack of integrity, his lawlessness, anybody in a publicly-traded situation would say, ‘We got to get rid of this guy.’ Then what he does is he attacks those people in the publicly-traded companies.”
He noted that he attended the Yale CEO forum this week, and a group of Fortune 500 CEOs called Trump a strange guy, but they were intimidated by his tweets.
Check out his remarks below:
