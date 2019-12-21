Trump crashes Dem debate during SNL — only to be upstaged by Nancy Pelosi mocking his ‘serial killer’ letter

Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump crashed the PBS Democratic Debate cold-opening on “Saturday Night Live,” only to be upstaged by Kate McKinnon as Speaker Nancy Pelosi owning the president.

“I’m unimpeachable. You’re just jealous. Okay?” Trump said. “Hey, losers. Impeach me outside. How about that, okay?”

Once Pelosi came out, Trump asked if he read his 6-page letter.

“Oh, the one that was six pages, single-spaced like a serial killer?” she asked. “No. I didn’t read it. I’m sorry. but I brought you a gift, Mr. President. I have two articles of impeachment.”

