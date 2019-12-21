Trump crashes Dem debate during SNL — only to be upstaged by Nancy Pelosi mocking his ‘serial killer’ letter
Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump crashed the PBS Democratic Debate cold-opening on “Saturday Night Live,” only to be upstaged by Kate McKinnon as Speaker Nancy Pelosi owning the president.
“I’m unimpeachable. You’re just jealous. Okay?” Trump said. “Hey, losers. Impeach me outside. How about that, okay?”
Once Pelosi came out, Trump asked if he read his 6-page letter.
“Oh, the one that was six pages, single-spaced like a serial killer?” she asked. “No. I didn’t read it. I’m sorry. but I brought you a gift, Mr. President. I have two articles of impeachment.”
Watch the hilarious piece of the cold-opening in the video below:
Trump froze Ukraine aid 90 minutes after speaking to Zelensky — and budget office told Pentagon to keep quiet
The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump officially decided to freeze the Pentagon aid to Ukraine just 90 minutes after he spoke to President Vladimir Zelensky.
Citing recently released emails, The Times budget official Michael Duffey told the Pentagon to keep quiet about the freeze due to the "sensitive nature of the request."
Duffey sent an email to the Pentagon comptroller on July 25 that suggested Trump was asking questions about the $250 million in military aid that Congress allocated to Ukraine after reading a Washington Examiner piece about in June.
‘I’d say he’s enraged’: Trump biographer calls BS on Ivanka Trump’s claim her dad is ‘energized by impeachment’
President Donald Trump's biographer, Michael d'Antonio disputed Ivanka Trump's claim that her father is "energized" by the House passing the two articles of impeachment this past week.
During an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation," the president's daughter
"He's energized, as are 63 million-plus voters who elected him to office," Ivanka told CBS's Margaret Brennan. "This is historic, as you note. And in many ways, including the fact that it is the first purely partisan impeachment."
Former White House official calls Trump ‘an unmitigated disaster’
President Donald Trump has tried to pretend that he "welcomes impeachment," but even his aides hae said he's become a ball of anger over impeachment.
In a CNN interview Saturday, former top Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci called the president is a mess. He explained that he expected the Republican Party to jump in and rescue the country and their party from Trump. He said that there was a list of reasons why the GOP might be afraid, whether influences from lobbyists or donors or it may be a lack of courage.