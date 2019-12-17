Trump cut White House lawyers out of process of drafting unhinged letter to Pelosi: report

White House lawyers were out of the loop during the drafting of Donald Trump’s widely-panned letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The letter was reportedly drafted by controversial White House advisor Stephen Miller, Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland and counselor to the chief of staff Michael Williams.

“I am told White House lawyers were cut out of the process of drafting the President’s six-page letter to Pelosi. At the direction of the President, the letter was drafted by Eric Ueland, Stephen Miller and Mulvaney aide Michael Williams,” ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl reported Tuesday.

He said White House counsel Pat Cipollone “saw it after it was drafted.”

That reporting was confirmed by New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman.

“Can confirm. Cipollone deputy Pat Philbin reviewed it at the end of a process that was off and on over several days but that was it,” Haberman reported.

