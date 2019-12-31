Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump denies golfing during his Florida vacation while he had his Benghazi moment in Iraq

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump denied golfing on Tuesday while vacationing at Mar-a-Lago.

“The Fake News said I played golf today, and I did NOT,” Trump claimed.

According to pool reports, Trump arrived at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach at 10:46 a.m.

The motorcade left the golf course 49 minutes later.

Trump did not explain why he drove to his golf course but did not play a round.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Trump Golf Count, it was his 236th day at a golf course while in office.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are the 10 most punchable faces of 2019 — that aren’t all Donald Trump Jr.

Published

1 min ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

2019 is coming to a merciful end with bad news (Donald Trump is still president -- BOO!) and good news (he has been impeached -- YAY!) and bad news again (Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham are going to do everything they can to let him stay president because nothing really matters anymore -- JERKS!) and we are all justifiably frustrated and depressed and mad as hell.

Mostly we're mad as hell and feeling impotent as the long slog out of the darkness that was 2019 -- except for Baby Yoda and Popeye's chicken sandwiches -- moves into 2020 where it has to get better.

In the meantime, it's time for our annual review of the most punchable faces of a year that was just begging for its own beat-down.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal judge releases scathing opinion blocking North Carolina GOP from restricting voter access

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

On Tuesday, a federal judge in North Carolina released a blistering opinion in NAACP v. Cooper, blocking the North Carolina GOP from enforcing its strict voter ID requirement and ordering state officials to inform voters that the requirement is not in effect for their upcoming elections.

District Judge Loretta Biggs wrote that there was profound evidence the measure was engineered with "discriminatory intent," pointing to the GOP's repeated efforts to gerrymander the state.

A previous voter ID law was struck down in 2016 after a federal appeals court ruled that the measure was designed to target the voting rights of African-Americans "with almost surgical precision," allowing only forms of ID that a disproportionate number of Black voters did not have and would struggle to obtain. The new law is virtually identical to the old one, with the only major difference that it was enacted by a constitutional amendment, rather than an act of the legislature. This, wrote Judge Biggs, was an attempted end-run by lawmakers to "circumvent" courts and "further entrench" themselves.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump threatens that Iran will pay ‘a very BIG PRICE!’ for embassy attack in ominous New Years Eve tweet

Published

52 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

On Tuesday, just hours before the New Years celebration, President Donald Trump issued a self-proclaimed "threat" against Iran, proclaiming that they "will be held fully responsible" for the attacks on the U.S. embassy in Iraq, and adding that they will pay "a very BIG PRICE!"

The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request....

Continue Reading
 
 