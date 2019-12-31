Trump denies golfing during his Florida vacation while he had his Benghazi moment in Iraq

President Donald Trump denied golfing on Tuesday while vacationing at Mar-a-Lago.

“The Fake News said I played golf today, and I did NOT,” Trump claimed.

According to pool reports, Trump arrived at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach at 10:46 a.m.

The motorcade left the golf course 49 minutes later.

Trump did not explain why he drove to his golf course but did not play a round.

According to Trump Golf Count, it was his 236th day at a golf course while in office.