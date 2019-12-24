Quantcast
Trump DHS officials paid for sex with human trafficking victims they were trying to ‘rescue’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Two Department of Homeland Security officers have been accused of paying for sexual favors from a group of human trafficking victims whom they were supposed to be “rescuing.”

Today’s News Herald, a local newspaper based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, reports that two DHS officials who were investigating sex trafficking at massage parlors in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City both paid those businesses for sex from their employees.

“The agents used marked bills to pay for sex acts offered by women at each establishment, with stated services ranging from $60 to $160,” Today’s News Herald reports. “The agents received sexual services from women at each location.”

The DHS operation eventually led to the arrest of seven suspects in the area on sex trafficking charges, but charges against two suspects have already been dropped because the two DHS officers accused of soliciting sexual favors have so far refused to testify.

Lake Havasu City attorney Brad Rideout, an attorney representing one of the suspects arrested in the operation, has now filed a lawsuit against DHS asking for more information about the officers’ actions.

“It is unclear how an ICE officer having sexual relations with human trafficking victims in Mohave County, Arizona, protects the nation from terrorist attack or secures the borders,” he wrote in a court filing.

Rideout separately told the Daily Beast that “to solve a crime of victims who were being forced to have sex, the officers decided to have sex with them” and said that “there seems to be no limits on their activities and there seems to be no boundaries.”

Trump Foundation shut down — but not over claims of theft against kids’ cancer charity

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Social media posts are circulating that claim the Trump family was prohibited from operating any charity in New York because they'd been caught stealing from a children's cancer charity.

But that's not exactly what happened, according to the nonpartisan watchdog FactCheck.org.

The viral posts conflate the outcome of a court case against the Donald J. Trump Foundation with allegations against the Eric Trump Foundation.

The president's foundation agreed to shut down late last year to settle a case brought by the New York attorney general, which accused the nonprofit organization of funding Trump's business and political interests.

Ex-Trump aide was abruptly stripped of her duties after campaign learned she was pregnant: lawsuit

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

A former 2016 campaign staffer is suing President Donald Trump for pregnancy and sex discrimination.

A.J. Delgado, a spokeswoman and campaign outreach staffer, sued Trump and his first campaign Monday in Manhattan, alleging that she was "stripped" of her responsibilities and duties after announcing her pregnancy, reported Politico.

The suit notes that the father of her baby was Jason Miller, a married senior staffer for the campaign.

Delgado's suit claims she stopped receiving emails and other messages related to the work she had been doing for the campaign, and she was excluded from doing work for Trump's inauguration despite being a formal part of the communications transition team.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries fires back at Trump after holiday attack on Pelosi: ‘It’s Christmas Eve. Get a life’

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) encouraged Donald Trump to "get a life" after the president spent part of his Christmas Eve ranting on Twitter.

In a tweet apparently referencing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Trump claimed that all Democrats can "think about is impeachment."

The ONLY reason we were able to get our great USMCA Trade Deal approved was because the Do Nothing Democrats wanted to show that they could approve something productive in light of the fact that all they even think about is impeachment. She knows nothing about the USMCA Deal!

