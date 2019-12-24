Trump DHS officials paid for sex with human trafficking victims they were trying to ‘rescue’: report

Two Department of Homeland Security officers have been accused of paying for sexual favors from a group of human trafficking victims whom they were supposed to be “rescuing.”
Today’s News Herald, a local newspaper based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, reports that two DHS officials who were investigating sex trafficking at massage parlors in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City both paid those businesses for sex from their employees.
“The agents used marked bills to pay for sex acts offered by women at each establishment, with stated services ranging from $60 to $160,” Today’s News Herald reports. “The agents received sexual services from women at each location.”
The DHS operation eventually led to the arrest of seven suspects in the area on sex trafficking charges, but charges against two suspects have already been dropped because the two DHS officers accused of soliciting sexual favors have so far refused to testify.
Lake Havasu City attorney Brad Rideout, an attorney representing one of the suspects arrested in the operation, has now filed a lawsuit against DHS asking for more information about the officers’ actions.
“It is unclear how an ICE officer having sexual relations with human trafficking victims in Mohave County, Arizona, protects the nation from terrorist attack or secures the borders,” he wrote in a court filing.
Rideout separately told the Daily Beast that “to solve a crime of victims who were being forced to have sex, the officers decided to have sex with them” and said that “there seems to be no limits on their activities and there seems to be no boundaries.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.