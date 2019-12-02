Quantcast
Trump feared the truth about Russian election interference was his ‘Achilles heel’: Hope Hicks

Published

1 min ago

on

Testimony to the FBI from former White House Director of Communications Hope Hicks was revealed as part of the latest set of secret memos to be released from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The memos were made public due to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by BuzzFeed News.

Hicks told FBI agents that Trump feared the unanimous assessment of the US intelligence committee that Russia intervened in the election to help his campaign was his kryptonite.

The testimony from Hicks was revealed against the backdrop of Republicans like Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) pushing the disinformation started by Russian military intelligence that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that intervened in the 2016 election.

Trump was also reportedly livid that an investigation had been launched.

