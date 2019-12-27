Trump frantically moves to shore up his evangelical base in the wake of Christianity Today’s scathing editorial
In the wake of an explosive editorial from evangelical outlet Christianity Today calling for the removal of President Trump from office, a rift is seemingly forming between those in the evangelical community who either support or reject Trump. While the former’s numbers are considerably stronger, Trump is nevertheless making moves to shore up his base of evangelicals in light of the magazine’s perceived betrayal.
As Axios points out, this Christmas Eve Trump attended a conservative Baptist church service rather than the usual “liberal” Episcopalian church where the pair usually go to attend holiday services. Additionally, Trump’s 2020 campaign announced the launch of “Evangelicals for Trump,” an outreach event that’s due to be held at a Florida megachurch next Friday.
The Trump campaign has been talking about the evangelical outreach effort since last month, but the official kick-off date wasn’t announced until after Christianity Today’s Trump takedown was published.
Around 200 evangelical leaders, including Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., Family Research Council president Tony Perkins, Faith and Freedom Coalition Ralph Reed, and “spiritual adviser” to Trump, Paula White Cain, have slammed the editorial as “offensive,” the Washington Times reports.
Breaking Banner
Man claiming to be God arrested after trying to cure man’s drug addiction by beating him with a steel rod
An Iowa man who claimed to be God was arrested after he tried to "heal" a man whom he believed was addicted to drugs by hitting him in the head with a steel rod.
Local news station KCCI reports that Des Moines resident Carl Stroud last week spotted a man outside his apartment building whom he believed was a drug addict.
Stroud then walked outside, informed the man that he was God, and attempted to cure his addiction by "striking him with his... steel rod," police documents allege.
Fox Business producers mock reporter with ‘womp-womp’ sound effect after she corrects host on Home Alone 2 edit
Fox Business anchor Charles Payne jokingly suggested the Canadian Broadcast Corporation had cut out President Donald Trump's cameo in "Home Alone 2" for political reasons -- at least a year before he announced his first campaign.
The president complained that prime minister Justin Trudeau may have ordered the edit over their disagreements on trade and NATO, and Payne suggested the CBC suffered from "Trump derangement syndrome" before his election, reported The Daily Beast.
2019 protests around the world forced out leaders and put others on the defensive
2019 was a year of discontent. Street demonstrations rocked cities around the world – from Latin America to Asia, through Europe, Africa and the Middle East – leading to the downfall of leaders in some countries, and in others, forcing governments onto the defensive.
A variety of motives have fueled the rallies: protesters are demanding the removal of corrupt governments, better living standards, greater freedoms, or more rights.
The leaders of Bolivia, Algeria, Lebanon, Iraq and Sudan have been pushed out as a consequence.