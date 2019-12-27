Trump frantically moves to shore up his evangelical base in the wake of Christianity Today’s scathing editorial

In the wake of an explosive editorial from evangelical outlet Christianity Today calling for the removal of President Trump from office, a rift is seemingly forming between those in the evangelical community who either support or reject Trump. While the former’s numbers are considerably stronger, Trump is nevertheless making moves to shore up his base of evangelicals in light of the magazine’s perceived betrayal.

As Axios points out, this Christmas Eve Trump attended a conservative Baptist church service rather than the usual “liberal” Episcopalian church where the pair usually go to attend holiday services. Additionally, Trump’s 2020 campaign announced the launch of “Evangelicals for Trump,” an outreach event that’s due to be held at a Florida megachurch next Friday.

The Trump campaign has been talking about the evangelical outreach effort since last month, but the official kick-off date wasn’t announced until after Christianity Today’s Trump takedown was published.

Around 200 evangelical leaders, including Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., Family Research Council president Tony Perkins, Faith and Freedom Coalition Ralph Reed, and “spiritual adviser” to Trump, Paula White Cain, have slammed the editorial as “offensive,” the Washington Times reports.