Trump has no law on his side to block the House from reviewing Mueller’s grand jury material: Law professor
On CNN Tuesday, UNC constitutional law professor Michael Gerhardt, one of the expert witnesses who testified before the House Judiciary Committee at the impeachment hearings, said that President Donald Trump’s efforts to prevent House Democrats from obtaining information from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury proceedings are unlikely to succeed.
“Michael, there is a lot of information we know is out there aside from people who have testified, there’s also folks who have spoken to this special counsel, to Robert Mueller’s team, and everything they said has not been made public, it’s grand jury material,” said anchor Brianna Keilar. “You actually talked about this in your opening statement and how it’s relevant to impeachment. Do you think the Democrats have a good shot at getting this information?”
“I think they should have a good shot, because there is every reason for them to get this information,” said Gerhardt. “There is a federal statute that allows them to get this information, and there is no judicial precedent that goes the other way. Impeachment is one of the most potent weapons that Congress has got. The information that special counsel Mueller developed, I think would be relevant for everybody to see.”
“That’s the real point,” he continued. “All of this evidence should be available ultimately for everyone to see, but there is a serious question that everybody ought to be asking, which is, why won’t the people closest to the president testify? Do they know anything that, in fact, would be hurtful to the president? If so, that’s going to support the idea that there is a cover-up.”
Republicans know ‘deep in their guts’ Trump is nuts — but are too ‘numb’ to speak out: Ex-GOP lawmaker
Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) on Tuesday told CNN's Brianna Keilar that many of his one-time colleagues believe that President Donald Trump is mentally unfit to be president, but are too emotionally "numb" over his daily barrage of insanity to say anything about it.
After debunking the president's latest false claims about the FBI illegally "spying" on his presidential campaign, Keilar asked Dent to react to comments made by former Rep. Dave Trott, who said he personally believed that Trump shouldn't be president, but held back on that criticism publicly out of fear of being targeted by a mean tweet.
Trump slammed by CNN panel for using ‘circular logic’ to negate any oversight power from Congress or courts
On a CNN panel Tuesday, Axios editor Margaret Talev deconstructed President Donald Trump's attempts to block the testimony of former White House counsel Don McGahn.
"One goes back to the Mueller probe, the other goes to Ukraine, but they both go to the question of obstruction," said Talev. "The kind of circular reasoning here has been the White House saying on the impeachment case — well, actually, on the Mueller case, too — if you don't like our stance, take it to court. And this proves why that probably wouldn't have worked if Democrats had pursued that route, because guess what, you take it to court and the White House says the court shouldn't be considering this, or if the courts are going to consider it, consider it later, don't consider it during impeachment, that's not fair."
Mitch McConnell is in ‘a real bind’ because voters are demanding he hold a real trial: Kentucky lawmaker
On CNN Tuesday, Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) broke down the key political pressures pulling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in both directions on how to conduct the Senate impeachment trial.
"The president is saying the House process was unfair, and now implying why should Democrats expect a fair process in the Senate. what do you say to that?" asked anchor Kate Bolduan.
"Well, first of all, he's totally lying about the process," said Yarmuth. "He was invited to have lawyers present and call witnesses, he chose not to. He did not participate in the House. To say it was not fair because he decided not to make it fair is ridiculous. I think the argument is the same with whatever happens in the Senate."