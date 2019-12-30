Trump has spent one-third of his presidency ‘working from home’ at his own properties

President Donald Trump’s work ethic was the focus of a new report published Monday in The Washington Post.

“President Trump’s day began Monday the same way each day had begun for more than a week: He woke up at Mar-a-Lago, the property he owns in Florida that he has dubbed the ‘winter White House.’ That’s fitting so far this winter: Trump has not been to the actual White House once since before the season began on Dec. 21,” the newspaper noted.

At the time the story was published, pool reports listed said the president was at Trump International Golf Club with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“Over the course of his presidency, Trump has visited a Trump-owned or branded property on three out of every 10 days,” The Post reported. “Slightly more: Of the 1,075 days on which he has been president, he has visited Mar-a-Lago or a Trump Something-or-other on 331 of them, 31 percent of the time.”

“Barring a sudden change of heart late Monday, he’ll spend at least part of Dec. 31 at Mar-a-Lago, too. That means he will have visited a Trump property on 117 days in 2019, the same number as in 2017,” the newspaper reported.

Philip Bump, the reporter who wrote the story, included a visual to illustrate how much time Trump has spent at his properties, color-coded by state:

“It’s worth remembering that this was not the promise Trump offered voters in 2016. At a rally on Aug. 8, 2016, Trump assured the audience that, ‘because I’m going to be working for you, I’m not going to have time to go play golf.’ He added a ‘believe me,’ to make the point,” The Post reported.

According to “Trump Golf Count,” the president has spent 236 days at golf courses since inauguration, with an estimated cost to taxpayers of $115,000,000.

“What’s most remarkable about the discrepancy between Trump’s campaign-trail insistence and his behavior as president is how unremarkable it is by now. We’re simply used to Trump ducking out of the White House over and over again to visit one of his properties for a round of golf or a political fundraiser. He has spent all or part of nearly 120 days of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago alone,” The Post noted. “Which, really, reinforces Trump’s point. It is the winter White House, if one expands the definition of ‘White House’ to simply reflect the place where the president happens to be living.”

